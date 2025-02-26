Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2025

Netflix may be getting ready to add dozens of new shows and movies in March 2025, but the streamer is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in March 2025. Fans of Mad Max: Fury Road, Inception, Sixteen Candles, and more and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in March 2025. Some exciting additions With Love, Meghan, The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1, and 50 First Dates.

Leaving 3/1/25

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Free State of Jones

Green Lantern

In the Heart of the Sea

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Seven Years in Tibet

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Still Alice

The Angry Birds Movie

The Other Guys

Leaving 3/2/25

Ravenous

Leaving 3/15/25

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Leaving 3/16/25

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Leaving 3/23/25

The Machine

Leaving 3/24/25

Oldboy

Leaving 3/25/25

No Escape

Leaving 3/27/25

Happy!: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/30/25

Godzilla vs. Kong

Mad Max: Fury Road

Leaving 3/31/25

The Windsors: Seasons 1-3

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in March, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Apple Cider Vinegar. Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Apple Cider Vinegar

Netflix scored a new hit when it released Apple Cider Vinegar in February. Loosely inspired by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano’s book The Woman Who Fooled the World, the series dramatizes the rise and fall of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who lied about a cancer diagnosis Apple Cider Vinegar stars Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Cobra Kai. William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in episode 615 of Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3

After six years and six seasons, Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai came to an end on Feb. 13. Set three decades after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the series follows Johnny Lawrence as he reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. In Season 6, Part 3, “Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Netflix grew The Witcher universe in February when it debuted The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. The animated spinoff film, which dropped on Feb. 11, centers around Geralt of Rivia as the famed monster hunter gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea.