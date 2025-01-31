Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 31)

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Netflix this weekend as the streamer says goodbye to January and hello to February. While 14 titles are set to exit the Netflix streaming library this weekend, 20 more will take their place, including a new episode of the Netflix Anime SAKAMOTO DAYS, and hit films like Miss Congeniality, Parasite, and Spanglish.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Lucca’s World

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Determined to help her son Lucca, who has cerebral palsy, Barbara travels to India with her entire family to pursue an experimental treatment for him. Based on the book The Two Hemispheres of Lucca.”

The Snow Girl: Season 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “”DO YOU WANT TO PLAY?” This question written on an envelope containing a polaroid with a gagged young woman is the beginning of a macabre game, the Game of the Soul, in which journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) will bet her life and even her own sanity. Following the events of the first season of La chica de nieve, Miren investigates this time an elite school that seems to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young girls. She will do it together with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist who arrives at the Sur newspaper fleeing from his past and trying to recover his lost reputation. Mysteries, secrets, lies and characters as full of wounds as the protagonist herself.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 2/1/25

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

Avail. 2/2/25

The Founder

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Leaving 1/31/25

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

Leaving 2/1/25

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Plus One

Run All Night

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/28/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 1/29/25

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/30/25

Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME