Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2025

February may be the shortest year of the month, but there’s no shortage of titles coming to Netflix. The streamer just released the full list of titles arriving in February 2025. While some new content will premiere on Feb. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

The February lineup includes fan-favorite movies like Parasite, Space Jam, and The Wedding Planner, as well as Season 5 and.6 of the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. On the Netflix originals front, subscribers can get ready for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, Love Is Blind Season 8, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and more.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February.

Avail. 2/1/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

Avail. 2/2/25

The Founder

Avail. 2/3/25

Bogotá: City of the Lost — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/4/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

Avail. 2/5/25

Alone Australia: Season 1

Celebrity Bear Hunt — NETFLIX SERIES

Envious: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grimsburg: Season 1

Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM

Prison Cell 211 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sintonia: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/6/25

Apple Cider Vinegar — NETFLIX SERIES

The Åre Murders — NETFLIX SERIES

Cassandra — NETFLIX SERIES

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- — NETFLIX SERIES

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/7/25

A Different World: Seasons 1-6

The Conners: Season 6

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/8/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Spencer

Avail. 2/10/25

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/11/25

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/12/25

Death Before the Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

Honeymoon Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/13/25

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Exchange: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Resident Alien: Season 3

Trial by Fire

Avail. 2/14/25

I Am Married…But! — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Melo Movie — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhoom Dhaam — NETFLIX FILM

Love Forever — NETFLIX FILM

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: There is No Cure — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/15/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Avail. 2/16/25

Don’t Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

Avail. 2/17/25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/18/25

Court of Gold — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Offline Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 2/19/25

My Family — NETFLIX SERIES

To Catch a Killer

Avail. 2/20/25

Operation Finale

Zero Day — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/22/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Avail. 2/23/25

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 2/25/25

Full Swing: Season 3 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

Avail. 2/26/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/27/25

Demon City — NETFLIX FILM

Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES

Toxic Town — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrong Track — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/28/25

Aitana: Metamorphosis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Squad 36 — NETFLIX FILM

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in February, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Back In Action. (L to R) Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Back in Action

Cameron Diaz ended her 11-year acting hiatus last month when she co-starred alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s Back in Action. The new spy action comedy centers around two former CIA spies who, years after leaving to start a family, are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Back in Action is available to stream now.

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 201 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit Season 2

Two years after debuting on the platform, Netflix’s hit spy thriller The Recruit finally returned for its sophomore run. Starring Noah Centineo as a fledgling CIA lawyer who gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics, The Recruit was a breakout hit. In the six-episode second season, Owen Hendricks s pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea.

The Recruit Season 2 debuts on Jan. 30.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Cunk on Life

Everyone’s favorite ill-informed investigative reporter Philomena Cunk is back, and tackling one of the most pressing questions there is: “What’s the point of it all?” Hitting Netflix at the start of the year, the one-hour special Cunk on Life sees Philomena Cunk shining a light on humanity with hard-hitting questions like “Has a mummy ever ridden a bicycle?” and Is the Mona Lisa holding a balloon between her knees?”

Cunk on Life is available to stream on Netflix.