Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2025

February may be the shortest year of the month, but there’s no shortage of titles coming to Netflix. The streamer just released the full list of titles arriving in February 2025. While some new content will premiere on Feb. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
The February lineup includes fan-favorite movies like Parasite, Space Jam, and The Wedding Planner, as well as Season 5 and.6 of the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. On the Netflix originals front, subscribers can get ready for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, Love Is Blind Season 8, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and more.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February.
Avail. 2/1/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Cult of Chucky
From Prada to Nada
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8
It (2017)
Magic Mike XXL
Miss Congeniality
The Nice Guys
Parasite
Queen & Slim
Richie Rich
Space Jam (1996)
Spanglish
Two Weeks Notice
The Wedding Planner
Avail. 2/2/25
The Founder
Avail. 2/3/25
Bogotá: City of the Lost — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/4/25
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
Avail. 2/5/25
Alone Australia: Season 1
Celebrity Bear Hunt — NETFLIX SERIES
Envious: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grimsburg: Season 1
Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM
Prison Cell 211 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sintonia: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/6/25
Apple Cider Vinegar — NETFLIX SERIES
The Åre Murders — NETFLIX SERIES
Cassandra — NETFLIX SERIES
Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- — NETFLIX SERIES
Supreme Models: Limited Series
Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/7/25
A Different World: Seasons 1-6
The Conners: Season 6
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/8/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Spencer
Avail. 2/10/25
Aftermath
American Pickers: Season 16
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Surviving Black Hawk Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/11/25
Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
Peninsula
Train to Busan
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/12/25
Death Before the Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
Honeymoon Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/13/25
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Exchange: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM
Resident Alien: Season 3
Trial by Fire
Avail. 2/14/25
I Am Married…But! — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Melo Movie — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhoom Dhaam — NETFLIX FILM
Love Forever — NETFLIX FILM
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: There is No Cure — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/15/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Avail. 2/16/25
Don’t Let Go
Gold
Ted 2
Avail. 2/17/25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/18/25
Court of Gold — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
Offline Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 2/19/25
My Family — NETFLIX SERIES
To Catch a Killer
Avail. 2/20/25
Operation Finale
Zero Day — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/22/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Avail. 2/23/25
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Avail. 2/25/25
Full Swing: Season 3 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
Really Love
Watcher
Avail. 2/26/25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6
Miss Italia Mustn’t Die — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/27/25
Demon City — NETFLIX FILM
Running Point — NETFLIX SERIES
Toxic Town — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wrong Track — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/28/25
Aitana: Metamorphosis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Despicable Me 4
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Squad 36 — NETFLIX FILM
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in February, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Back in Action
Cameron Diaz ended her 11-year acting hiatus last month when she co-starred alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s Back in Action. The new spy action comedy centers around two former CIA spies who, years after leaving to start a family, are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.
Back in Action is available to stream now.
The Recruit Season 2
Two years after debuting on the platform, Netflix’s hit spy thriller The Recruit finally returned for its sophomore run. Starring Noah Centineo as a fledgling CIA lawyer who gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics, The Recruit was a breakout hit. In the six-episode second season, Owen Hendricks s pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea.
The Recruit Season 2 debuts on Jan. 30.
Cunk on Life
Everyone’s favorite ill-informed investigative reporter Philomena Cunk is back, and tackling one of the most pressing questions there is: “What’s the point of it all?” Hitting Netflix at the start of the year, the one-hour special Cunk on Life sees Philomena Cunk shining a light on humanity with hard-hitting questions like “Has a mummy ever ridden a bicycle?” and Is the Mona Lisa holding a balloon between her knees?”
Cunk on Life is available to stream on Netflix.