Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2025

Netflix is adding dozens of new titles to the streaming library next month, but that unfortunately means others have to get the boot. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in February 2025. Fans of The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cinderella Man, Sixteen Candles, and more and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in January 2025. Some exciting additions are The Wedding Planner, Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

Leaving 2/1/25

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Plus One

Run All Night

Leaving 2/11/25

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Pope’s Exorcist

Leaving 2/14/25

The Catcher Was a Spy

White Boy

Leaving 2/15/25

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blackhat

Pearl

Leaving 2/20/25

Book Club

Southpaw

Leaving 2/21/25

All Good Things

Leaving 2/24/25

U Turn

Leaving 2/25/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/25

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

The Angry Birds Movie

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Green Lantern

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6

Oblivion

The Other Guys

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Without a Paddle

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in February, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Back in Action

Cameron Diaz ended her 11-year acting hiatus last month when she co-starred alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s Back in Action. The new spy action comedy centers around two former CIA spies who, years after leaving to start a family, are dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Back in Action is available to stream now.

The Recruit Season 2

Two years after debuting on the platform, Netflix’s hit spy thriller The Recruit finally returned for its sophomore run. Starring Noah Centineo as a fledgling CIA lawyer who gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics, The Recruit was a breakout hit. In the six-episode second season, Owen Hendricks s pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea.

The Recruit Season 2 debuts on Jan. 30.

Cunk on Life

Everyone’s favorite ill-informed investigative reporter Philomena Cunk is back, and tackling one of the most pressing questions there is: “What’s the point of it all?” Hitting Netflix at the start of the year, the one-hour special Cunk on Life sees Philomena Cunk shining a light on humanity with hard-hitting questions like “Has a mummy ever ridden a bicycle?” and Is the Mona Lisa holding a balloon between her knees?”

Cunk on Life is available to stream on Netflix.