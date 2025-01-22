Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2025

Netflix is adding dozens of new titles to the streaming library next month, but that unfortunately means others have to get the boot. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in February 2025. Fans of The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cinderella Man, Sixteen Candles, and more and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in January 2025. Some exciting additions are The Wedding Planner, Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.
Leaving 2/1/25
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Plus One
Run All Night
Leaving 2/11/25
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
The Pope’s Exorcist
Leaving 2/14/25
The Catcher Was a Spy
White Boy
Leaving 2/15/25
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blackhat
Pearl
Leaving 2/20/25
Book Club
Southpaw
Leaving 2/21/25
All Good Things
Leaving 2/24/25
U Turn
Leaving 2/25/25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 2/28/25
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
The Angry Birds Movie
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Green Lantern
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6
Oblivion
The Other Guys
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Without a Paddle
