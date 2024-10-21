Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2024

October is quickly coming to a close, which means a new slate of programming is on its way at Hulu. As the streamer makes a few final additions from its October 2024 content list, it has already unveiled the full list of TV series and movies arriving in November 2024.

Popping up in Hulu’s content catalog next month will be plenty of can’t-miss content, including several beloved series. In November, Hulu subscribers will be treated to not just all five seasons of Ally McBeal, but also the first 11 seasons of NCIS. Movie lovers, meanwhile, will be able to stream everything from Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe to Happy Gilmore, with other upcoming movie additions like Grown Ups, The Last Duel, and National Treasure and National Treasure: Book Of Secrets also on the November content list. Other additions include Interior Chinatown, an adaptation of Charles Yu’s 2020 novel of the same, and a new standup special from Jim Gaffigan.

With spooky season nearing its end, November will also mark the start of the holidays. Hulu will also be prepping its streaming library for the holiday season, the streamer stocking plenty of iconic Christmas movies in November like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Carol, The Polar Express, Christmas With The Kranks, 1993’s The Nutcracker, and more.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in October 2024.

Nov. 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra

Aliens

Billy Madison

Carpool

Christmas on the Ranch

Christmas With The Kranks

Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Crazy Heart

Deck the Halls

Desierto

Downhill

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Goodbye Lover

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hanging Up

Happy Gilmore

Hellboy (2019)

Higher Learning

Hitman

Holiday in Handcuffs

Hollow Man

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Inherit the Viper

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

La La Land

The Last Duel

Lazareth

Madea Goes To Jail

The Mistle-Tones

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

New Year’s Eve

The Nutcracker (1993)

Operation Mistletoe

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Predators

Renovation Romance

Same Time, Next Christmas

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Santa’s Little Helper

Second Best

Sonic the Hedgehog

Teddy Kollek

Tigerland

Waitress

The Wedding Planner

Whip It

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Why Him?

Wild

Nov. 2

Endurance: Special Premiere

Nov. 6

Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

A Man Called Otto

Nov. 7

Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1

Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4

America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11

Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A

Bridezillas: Complete Season 13

Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1

First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1

Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1

Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15

Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1

Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3

John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3

Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1

L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11

Mary Mary: Complete Season 5

My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1

Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1

Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1

Prison Brides: Complete Season 1

Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2

Road Wars: Complete Season 3

Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4

Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1

Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5

Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Penguins Of Madagascar

Nov. 8

The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11

Poolman

The Present

Tooth Fairy

Wild Hogs

Nov. 11

Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5

Nov. 12

Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1

Nov. 14

FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series

Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1

I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1

Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1

Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere

13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1

Nov. 15

It’s All Country: Complete Season 1

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett

The Taste of Things

Thelma

Nov. 16

Harriet

Nov. 17

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Christmas Sail

A Holiday in Harlem

A Kismet Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

The Santa Stakeout

Nov. 18

Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1

“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1

The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere

Nov. 19

Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1

Drugstore June

Nov. 20

Missing (2023)

The Son

Nov. 21

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Chalet

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2

Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1

Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1

Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1

Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1

Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Merry Magic Christmas

Mistletoe Match

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend

Nov. 22

Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere

Firebrand

The Good Half

Nov. 23

Sausage Party

Nov. 24

Southpaw (2015)

Nov. 25

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special

Tsunami: Series Premiere

Nov. 26

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries

Robot Dreams

Nov. 27

Elf

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Jack Frost

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

Nov. 29

Olympus Has Fallen

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo