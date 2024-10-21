Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2024

October is quickly coming to a close, which means a new slate of programming is on its way at Hulu. As the streamer makes a few final additions from its October 2024 content list, it has already unveiled the full list of TV series and movies arriving in November 2024.
Popping up in Hulu’s content catalog next month will be plenty of can’t-miss content, including several beloved series. In November, Hulu subscribers will be treated to not just all five seasons of Ally McBeal, but also the first 11 seasons of NCIS. Movie lovers, meanwhile, will be able to stream everything from Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe to Happy Gilmore, with other upcoming movie additions like Grown Ups, The Last Duel, and National Treasure and National Treasure: Book Of Secrets also on the November content list. Other additions include Interior Chinatown, an adaptation of Charles Yu’s 2020 novel of the same, and a new standup special from Jim Gaffigan.
Videos by PopCulture.com
With spooky season nearing its end, November will also mark the start of the holidays. Hulu will also be prepping its streaming library for the holiday season, the streamer stocking plenty of iconic Christmas movies in November like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Carol, The Polar Express, Christmas With The Kranks, 1993’s The Nutcracker, and more.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in October 2024.
Nov. 1
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 2 and 6
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Sesaon 9 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Ad Astra
Aliens
Billy Madison
Carpool
Christmas on the Ranch
Christmas With The Kranks
Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Crazy Heart
Deck the Halls
Desierto
Downhill
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Goodbye Lover
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hanging Up
Happy Gilmore
Hellboy (2019)
Higher Learning
Hitman
Holiday in Handcuffs
Hollow Man
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Inherit the Viper
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
La La Land
The Last Duel
Lazareth
Madea Goes To Jail
The Mistle-Tones
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
New Year’s Eve
The Nutcracker (1993)
Operation Mistletoe
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Predators
Renovation Romance
Same Time, Next Christmas
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Santa’s Little Helper
Second Best
Sonic the Hedgehog
Teddy Kollek
Tigerland
Waitress
The Wedding Planner
Whip It
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Why Him?
Wild
Nov. 2
Endurance: Special Premiere
Nov. 6
Gangnam B-Side: Two-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
A Man Called Otto
Nov. 7
Adoption Diaries: Complete Season 1
Amazing Wedding Cakes: Complete Season 4
America’s Cuteset Puppies: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Pole: Complete Season 2
Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown: Complete Season 11
Bid, Build, Design: Complete Season 1
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 5B and 6A
Bridezillas: Complete Season 13
Cutting it in the ATL: Complete Season 1
First Lady of Jamaica: Complete Season 1
Ghost Moms: Complete Season 1
Her Deadly Night in Paris: Complete Season 1
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 8-9 and 15
Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
Hustle & Soul: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
John Edward Cross Country: Complete Seasons 2-3
Katrina Weddings: A Second Chance: Complete Season 1
L.A. Hair: Complete Seasons 3-5
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition: Complete Season 14
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Season 11
Mary Mary: Complete Season 5
My Life is a Telenovela: Complete Season 1
Obsessed with the Dress: Complete Season 1
Platinum Babies: Complete Season 1
Prison Brides: Complete Season 1
Raising Sextuplets: Complete Season 2
Road Wars: Complete Season 3
Secret Lives of Women: Complete Season 4
Surrogate Stories: Complete Season 1
Tamar & Vince: Complete Seasons 3-5
Wedding Gown Secrets: Complete Season 1
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Penguins Of Madagascar
Nov. 8
The Fiery Priest: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
NCIS: Complete Seasons 1-11
Poolman
The Present
Tooth Fairy
Wild Hogs
Nov. 11
Ally McBeal: Complete Seasons 1-5
Nov. 12
Selling Super Houses: Complete Season 1
Nov. 14
FX’s Say Nothing: Complete Limited Series
Flipping Down South: Complete Season 1
I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby!: Complete Season 1
Legends of the Fork: Complete Season 1
Seatbelt Psychic: Complete Season 1
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth: Series Premiere
13 Sons & Pregnant: Complete Season 1
Nov. 15
It’s All Country: Complete Season 1
Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous
The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt
The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard
Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett
The Taste of Things
Thelma
Nov. 16
Harriet
Nov. 17
Christmas at the Golden Dragon
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Christmas Sail
A Holiday in Harlem
A Kismet Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
The Santa Stakeout
Nov. 18
Cake Toppers: Complete Season 1
“Cookie, Cupcake, Cake”: Complete Season 1
The Honorable Shyne: Documentary Premiere
Nov. 19
Interior Chinatown: Complete Season 1
Drugstore June
Nov. 20
Missing (2023)
The Son
Nov. 21
The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
The Boarding School Murders: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Renovation: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Chalet
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
Donnie Loves Jenny: Complete Season 1
Downtown Shabby: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 1
Lost Gold of World War II: Complete Season 2
Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone: Complete Season 1
Secret Restoration: Complete Season 1
Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Merry Magic Christmas
Mistletoe Match
Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend
Nov. 22
Bia and Victor: Complete Season 1
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny: Special Premiere
Firebrand
The Good Half
Nov. 23
Sausage Party
Nov. 24
Southpaw (2015)
Nov. 25
Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
Tsunami: Series Premiere
Nov. 26
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae: Complete Docuseries
Robot Dreams
Nov. 27
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
Nov. 29
Olympus Has Fallen
Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup
Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg
Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ
Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo