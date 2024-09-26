Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2024
'Abbott Elementary' and 'What We Do in the Shadows' return for new seasons, and new Halloween specials of 'Solar Opposites' and 'Family Guy' hit Hulu in October.
As the leaves begin to change and October draws near, Hulu is getting ready for a new month of streaming. With September quickly winding to a close, the Disney-backed streamer has released its full list of TV series, movies, and originals arriving in October 2024.
On the network TV side of things, Hulu will add the popular Justin Hartley-CBS series Tracker to its lineup just before the series returns to CBS for its second season on Oct. 13. The streamer will also air the Season 4 premiere of Abbott Elementary. Other exciting additions including new seasons of The Amazing Race, Survivor, and CSI: Miami, as well as films like, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, two Pirates of the Caribbean films, X-Men: The Last Stand, and more.
October will also be marked by the streamer's annual Huluween catalog, which will see even more spooky additions made throughout the month, including the sixth and final season premiere of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. The creepy content also includes Late Night with the Devil, Barbarian, Annabelle Comes Home, Edward Scissorhands, Reginald the Vampire Season 2, and FX's American Horror Stories: Huluween Event, as well as Halloween specials of Solar Opposites and Family Guy.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription, which is about to cost a little extra. Beginning Oct. 17, the Hulu with ads will jump $2 from $7.99 to $9.99. The ad-free subscription tier will increase from $17.99 to $18.99. Hulu + Live TV with ads will rise from $76.99 to $82.99, with Hulu + Live TV with no ads jumping from $89.99 to $95.99. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in October 2024.
Oct. 1 - Oct. 5
Oct. 1
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10
Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All My Puny Sorrows
An American Citizen
Annabelle Comes Home
Barbarian
Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blood In
Bogus
Cadillac Records
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chasing Papi
Coco (En Espanol)
The Dancer Upstairs
Dashcam
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Don't Say A Word
Edward Scissorhands
El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro
The Empty Man
Evita
The Fly (1986)
From Hell
The Happening
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Hitmans Bodyguard
The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
It's a Wonderful Knife
Joy Ride (2001)
Just Wright
La Cara Oculta
La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Long Shot
Ma
Miami Rhapsody
Miss Bala
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mrs. Doubtfire
The New Age
Nightmare Alley
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Princess Bride
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Q&A
Ready or Not
The Return of Tanya Tucker
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sideways
Signs
Silkwood
The Sixth Sense
Stripper
Sunchaser
Swimfan
That Night
The Curse of La Llorona
The Warrior's Way
Todo Cambia
Turtle Beach
Unbreakable
Underwater
We Bought a Zoo
X-Men: The Last Stand
Oct. 2
Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1
101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1
After the First 48: Complete Season 9
Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1
Designing Blind: Complete Season 1
Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Eleven: Complete Season 1
Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1
Flippin' Sisters!: Complete Season 1
The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5
THE HAUNTING OF...SPECIALS: Complete Season 1
House vs. House: Complete Season 1
Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1
Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1
My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1
My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1
Pawnography: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1
Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1
Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1
The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained: Complete Season 6
Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1
UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Abracadaver
Oct. 3
Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere
Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere
Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Killer Cases: Complete Season 5
Oct. 4
Blood for Dust
Oct. 5
American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16
American Murder House: Complete Season 1
American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2
Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)
Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony's Parents Speak: Complete Season 1
Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
First Blood: Complete Season 1
Get Swank'd: Complete Season 1
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1
Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2
Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
Oct. 6 - Oct. 10
Oct. 7
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special
Oct. 8
What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere
Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
Coroner: Complete Series
Oct. 9
La Máquina: Complete Limited Series
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Accused: Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 10
Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere
Expedition Amazon
American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23
Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1
The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1
Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2
Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1
Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1
I Love You...But I Lied: Complete Season 3
I Love You...But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1
I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9
I'll Haunt You When I'm Dead: Complete Season 1
Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5
MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1
Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Complete Season 15
Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Grab
Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
Oct. 11
Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
Aliens In The Attic
Fright Night (2011)
Sting (2024)
Oct. 12
Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4
Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2
My Haunted House: Complete Season 3
My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1
Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3
Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1
Oct. 13
Tracker: Complete Season 1
Oct. 14
Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1
Family Guy: Halloween Special
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Oct. 15
FX's American Horror Stories: Huluween Event
The Three Musketeers – Part I: D'Artagnan
The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady
Oct. 16 - Oct. 20
Oct. 16
Nemesis: Complete Season 1
Oct. 17
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5
Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2
Butterfly Tale
Oct. 18
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere
Rivals: Complete Season 1
The Devil's Climb
Mayhem!
Oct. 19
The Lego Batman Movie
Late Night with the Devil
Oct. 21 - Oct. 25
Oct. 21
Carved: Film Premiere
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A
Oct. 22
What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere
Oct. 24
Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Speedway Murders
Oct. 25
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere
The Beast Within
Oct. 26 - Oct. 31
Oct. 26
Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1
Oct. 31
60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1
The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1
Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1
Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1
MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19
Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1
Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1
Trending Now:
-
1Netflix's No. 1 Show Right Now Is Kicking up Controversy
-
2Shailene Woodley Opens up About Health Condition That Caused Hearing Loss
-
3Country Music Star Gets Engaged in Nashville: Morgan Myles Reveals 'Hysterical' Proposal
-
4Hoda Kotb Leaving 'Today' Show
-
5Police Respond to Jennifer Aniston's LA Home