Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 2)

September is officially here, and after marking August with everything from The Sandman to Season 3 of Never Have I Ever, Netflix is set to welcome with new month with just as much enthusiasm. This weekend, as the streamer marks the first weekend of the new month, Netflix subscribers will be treated to 11 new additions, and all of them are Netflix originals. This weekend's round up includes Devil in Ohio, the streamer's adaptation of Daria Polatin's book of the same name, and two new reality TV series – Buy My House and Dated and Related. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Buy My House' Another new real estate series is headed to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 2. In Buy My House, hosted by Nina Parker, homeowners from across the U.S. hope to make a life-changing deal by pitching their properties for sale to four experienced real estate investor. Those investors – Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Danisha Wrighster, NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland, and power broker Pamela Liebman – can choose to flip, resell or hold onto and rent the houses they buy. prevnext

'Dated and Related' A new group of singles will try to find love when Netflix's newest dating competition, Dated and Related, drops on Friday. Hosted by Too Hot to Handle alum Melinda Berry, the upcoming series follows eight pairs of siblings as they head to a lavish villa, where they will not only be trying to find love, with their love lives "up close and personal" for their siblings, but also trying to win the $100,000 prize. prevnext

'Devil in Ohio' Netflix is unraveling a mysterious cult in its highly-anticipated new series Devil in Ohio. Based on Daria Polatin's book of the same name, the eight-episode series follows Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who finds herself and her family in danger after she takes in Mae Dodd, a teenager who escaped a mysterious cult. The series stars Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur, Sam Jaeger, Alisha Newton, Xaria Dotson, and Naomi Tan. Devil in Ohio will be available for streaming beginning Friday. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 9/2/22

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2- NETFLIX SERIES

Fakes – NETFLIX SERIES

The Festival of Troubadours – NETFLIX FILM

Ivy + Bean – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – NETFLIX FAMILY

You're Nothing Special – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/3/22

Little Women – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is kicking off a new month with a pretty heavy loss. After saying goodbye to Seasons 1 through 3 of Quantico on Thursday, the streamer will say goodbye to the film Freaks on Friday. However, a major loss, and perhaps the biggest loss of the month, will come on Saturday, when all eight seasons of The CW's hit teen drama The Vampire Diaries departs. Dozens of other exits will be made throughout the month. Leaving 9/9/22

Nightcrawler Leaving 9/10/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7 Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas prevnext