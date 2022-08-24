New Netflix Original Content Coming in September 2022

Leaves won't be the only things dropping this fall. As summer comes to a close and fall begins, Netflix is saying goodbye to one season and hello to another with a fresh slate of content. On Wednesday, the streamer released its full list of incoming titles for September 2022, and a total of 90 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials will be falling in the streaming library next months. The list of more than seven dozen Netflix originals headed to the content catalogue next month includes plenty of exciting titles, including a new seasons of Cobra Kai and Fate: The Winx Saga, which will return for their respective fifth and second seasons, as well as Season 6 of the Netflix Family title Cocomelon. In September, the streamer will also give fans the chance to catch up on their favorite couples from Love Is Blind when Love Is Blind: After the Altar drops its second season. September will also be marked by two highly-anticipated titles – the Emily Deschanel-starring series Devil in Ohio, based on Daria Polatin's bestselling book of the same name, and the Ana de Armas-starring biographical drama Blonde, about the life of actress Marilyn Monroe. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in September 2022.

Coming TBD - 9/2 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – NETFLIX ANIME

In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw – an edgerunner.

Avail. TBD The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 – NETFLIX SERIES

The beloved competition series returns.

Avail. TBD Plan A Plan B – NETFLIX FILM

When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.

Avail. TBD Who Likes My Follower? – NETFLIX SERIES

Three successful influencers each help one of their followers narrow down a field of dating prospects, hoping to trade digital likes for real-life love.

Avail. TBD Fenced In – NETFLIX FILM

After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors.

Avail. 9/1 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 – NETFLIX ANIME

The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Avail. 9/1 Liss Pereira: Adulting – NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between – not perfect, but not so bad – in a world of extremes.

Avail. 9/1 Love in the Villa – NETFLIX FILM

Julie's dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.

Avail. 9/1 Off the Hook – NETFLIX SERIES

Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days.

Avail. 9/1 Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens.

Avail. 9/1 Buy My House – NETFLIX SERIES

Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.

Avail. 9/2 Dated and Related – NETFLIX SERIES

Hopeful singles and their siblings head to a lavish villa, where they'll all be trying to find love – and win $100,000 – in this dating competition.

Avail. 9/2 Devil in Ohio – NETFLIX SERIES

Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family – and life – in danger.

Avail. 9/2 Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

In a season of fresh starts, the wives redefine relationships, careers and personal goals – all with their signature mix of cheeky quips and camaraderie.

Avail. 9/2 Fakes – NETFLIX SERIES

Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

Avail. 9/2 The Festival of Troubadours – NETFLIX FILM

An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.

Avail. 9/2 Ivy + Bean – NETFLIX FAMILY

When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean's older sister that will make her dance... forever!

Avail. 9/2 Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that's coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom... haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case!

Avail. 9/2 Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they'll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it – tout suite!

Avail. 9/2 You're Nothing Special – NETFLIX SERIES

Life in Amaia's new hometown starts to get a lot more interesting when a rumor spreads at school that she's inherited her grandmother's magical talents.

Coming 9/3 - 9/6 Little Women – NETFLIX SERIES

Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

Avail. 9/3 Cocomelon: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jump into a bright and colorful "CoComelon" world, where cute characters and kid-friendly tunes help little ones learn and grow!

Avail. 9/5 Once Upon a Small Town – NETFLIX SERIES

Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

Avail. 9/5 Bee and PuppyCat – NETFLIX FAMILY

On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.

Avail. 9/6 Get Smart With Money – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

Avail. 9/6 Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – NETFLIX COMEDY

Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

Avail. 9/6 Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – NETFLIX COMEDY

Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong's directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don't use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more.

Avail. 9/6 Untold: The Race of the Century – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America's Cup.

Coming 9/7 - 9/9 Chef's Table: Pizza – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that's all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

Avail. 9/7 Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When a suspect is found in a journalist's murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims – and possible cannibalism.

Avail. 9/7 Entrapped – NETFLIX SERIES

In this "Trapped" sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang's land dispute and a woman's 2013 disappearance.

Avail. 9/8 Diorama – NETFLIX FILM

As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple's once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.

Avail. 9/8 Cobra Kai: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat.

Avail. 9/9 End of the Road – NETFLIX FILM

Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

Avail. 9/9 Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

After receiving life-altering news, Pol struggles to find a new normal. Meanwhile, his classmates navigate their own personal and academic obstacles.

Avail. 9/9 No Limit – NETFLIX FILM

An extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding free-diving instructor in this visually arresting romantic drama.

Avail. 9/9 Narco-Saints – NETFLIX SERIES

An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.

Coming 9/12 - 9/15 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions – and working together to discover the truth about everything!

Avail. 9/12 Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum – NETFLIX COMEDY

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

Avail. 9/13 Broad Peak – NETFLIX FILM

After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey was incomplete. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to finish what he started.

Avail. 9/14 The Catholic School – NETFLIX FILM

In 1975, three students at a prestigious all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a horrifying crime that shocks their classmates and community.

Avail. 9/14 El Rey, Vicente Fernández – NETFLIX SERIES

This drama series traces ranchera music icon Vicente Fernandez' rise from a working class upbringing to superstardom – and the heartbreak in between.

Avail. 9/14 Heartbreak High – NETFLIX SERIES

An incendiary mural exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

Avail. 9/14 The Lørenskog Disappearance – NETFLIX SERIES

When a billionaire's wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.

Avail. 9/14 Sins of Our Mother – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband's wife, and her two youngest children. For the first time, Lori's surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family's backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

Avail. 9/14 Dogs in Space: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Fetch – a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

Avail. 9/15 Terim – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Legendary manager Fatih Terim recounts his football journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory.

Coming 9/16 - 9/19 The Brave Ones – NETFLIX SERIES

Reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister's death, a goddess must learn to harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

Avail. 9/16 Do Revenge – NETFLIX FILM

After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other's tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Avail. 9/16 Drifting Home – NETFLIX ANIME

One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home.

Avail. 9/16 Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Bloom tries to understand and control her powers while she and the other students at Alfea pull together to defend Solaria from a catastrophic threat.

Avail. 9/16 Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – NETFLIX FAMILY

In the wake of an injury, American teen Kyra Berry gets a second chance to chase her dreams – and a gymnastics scholarship – in faraway Australia.

Avail. 9/16 I Used to Be Famous – NETFLIX FILM

Two decades after his peak, a former boy band star gets an unexpected second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

Avail. 9/16 Jogi – NETFLIX FILM

Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

Avail. 9/16 Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind season two after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar (S2) premieres September 16th.

Avail. 9/16 Mirror, Mirror – NETFLIX FILM

Five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company's 50th anniversary party.

Avail. 9/16 Santo – NETFLIX SERIES

Two cops (Bruno Gagliasso, Raúl Arévalo) must learn to work together to catch the world's most-wanted drug dealer, whose face has never been revealed.

Avail. 9/16 Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Upstart payment firm Wirecard wowed the financial industry with its runaway success – until a tenacious team of journalists exposed massive fraud.

Avail. 9/16 Go Dog Go: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The gang's on-the-go adventures take an un-fur-gettable turn when Tag, Scooch and friends welcome a new family to Pawston and show them all around town!

Coming 9/20 - 9/22 Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – NETFLIX COMEDY

Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver Colorado, Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream. Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer's last temper tantrum and much more.

Avail. 9/20 Designing Miami – NETFLIX SERIES

Miami's two hottest designers aren't just competitors, they're also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time – she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach. Juggling the needs of their deep pocketed clients, their staffs of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn't easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor.

Avail. 9/21 Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping – until they went too far.

Avail. 9/21 Iron Chef Mexico – NETFLIX SERIES

Rising talents participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico's finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef.

Avail. 9/21 The Perfumier – NETFLIX FILM

To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent.

Avail. 9/21 The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie- but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told...until now. 10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation. A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control. Featuring interviews with Alexis Haines (Neiers), Nick Norgo (Prugo), Andrea Arlington-Dunne, Gabrielle Hames, Audrina Patridge, and Perez Hilton.

Avail. 9/21 The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary.

Avail. 9/22 Karma's World: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

New songs and adventures await in Hansberry Heights as Karma rhymes her way through bigger challenges and shows up for her family, friends and community.

Avail. 9/22 Snabba Cash: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Tormented by memories of Salim, Leya can't seem to escape her past as the ruthless chase for easy money continues.

Avail. 9/22 Thai Cave Rescue – NETFLIX SERIES

A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events.

Coming 9/23 - 9/26 A Jazzman's Blues – NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry's sweeping tale of forbidden love unspools 40 years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the Deep South.

Avail. 9/23 ATHENA – NETFLIX FILM

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos.

Avail. 9/23 The Girls at the Back – NETFLIX SERIES

Five women in their 30s, friends since high school, gather for their annual getaway. But this year, one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer.

Avail. 9/23 Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The phishing scams of Jamtara are getting trickier by the day, as new players and shady politicians join the fray.

Avail. 9/23 Lou – NETFLIX FILM

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

Avail. 9/23 Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles – NETFLIX FAMILY

While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world.

Avail. 9/23 Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – NETFLIX FILM

The Elric brothers' long and winding journey comes to a close in this epic finale, where they must face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

Avail. 9/24 A Trip to Infinity – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary profiles pioneers of math and physics around the world who are trying to explain infinity – and find it.

Avail. 9/26 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

When these sure-footed friends stick together, their magic is even better! Welcome to Equestria, where everypony belongs.

