Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Somehow, the start of fall is just weeks away, with Netflix releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the steaming platform in September 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on September 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2022.

COMING 9/1 Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY A Cinderella Story A Clockwork Orange A Good Old Fashioned Orgy A Knight's Tale A Little Princess American Beauty Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Barbie Mermaid Power The Bridges of Madison County Clueless Despicable Me Despicable Me 2 Dolphin Tale 2 Friday After Next He's Just Not That Into You I Survived a Crime: Season 1 If Beale Street Could Talk The Italian Job John Q Just Friends Little Nicky Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet Next Friday The Notebook Resident Evil Resident Evil: Apocalypse Resident Evil: Retribution Road House Save the Last Dance Scarface Snow White & the Huntsman Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1 This Is 40 prevnext

COMING 9/2 - 9/9 Avail. 9/2/22 Buy My House -- NETFLIX SERIES Dated and Related -- NETFLIX SERIES Devil in Ohio -- NETFLIX SERIES Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2-- NETFLIX SERIES Fakes -- NETFLIX SERIES The Festival of Troubadours -- NETFLIX FILM Ivy + Bean -- NETFLIX FAMILY Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance -- NETFLIX FAMILY You're Nothing Special -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/3/22 Little Women -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/5/22 Call the Midwife: Series 11 Cocomelon: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Once Upon a Small Town -- NETFLIX SERIES Vampire Academy Avail. 9/6/22 Bee and PuppyCat -- NETFLIX FAMILY Get Smart With Money -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth -- NETFLIX COMEDY Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy -- NETFLIX COMEDY Untold: The Race of the Century -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/7/22 Chef's Table: Pizza -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/8/22 Entrapped -- NETFLIX SERIES Diorama -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/9/22 Cobra Kai: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES End of the Road -- NETFLIX FILM Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES No Limit -- NETFLIX FILM Narco-Saints -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

COMING 9/12 - 9/21 Avail. 9/12/22 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/13/22 Colette Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum -- NETFLIX COMEDY In the Dark: Season 4 Avail. 9/14/22 Broad Peak -- NETFLIX FILM The Catholic School -- NETFLIX FILM El Rey, Vicente Fernández -- NETFLIX SERIES Heartbreak High -- NETFLIX SERIES The Lørenskog Disappearance -- NETFLIX SERIES Sins of Our Mother -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/15/22 Dogs in Space: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Intervention: Season 21 Terim -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/16/22 The Brave Ones -- NETFLIX SERIES Do Revenge -- NETFLIX FILM Drifting Home -- NETFLIX ANIME Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance -- NETFLIX FAMILY I Used to Be Famous -- NETFLIX FILM Jogi -- NETFLIX FILM Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Mirror, Mirror -- NETFLIX FILM Santo -- NETFLIX SERIES Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This Is the End Avail. 9/19/22 Go Dog Go: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/20/22 Patton Oswalt: We All Scream -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 9/21/22 Designing Miami -- NETFLIX SERIES Fortune Seller: A TV Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Iron Chef Mexico -- NETFLIX SERIES The Perfumier -- NETFLIX FILM The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY prevnext

COMING 9/22 - 9/27 Avail. 9/22/22 The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Karma's World: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Snabba Cash: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Thai Cave Rescue -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/23/22 A Jazzman's Blues -- NETFLIX FILM ATHENA -- NETFLIX FILM The Girls at the Back -- NETFLIX SERIES Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Lou -- NETFLIX FILM Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/24/22 Dynasty: Season 5 Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/26/22 A Trip to Infinity -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/27/22 Elysium The Munsters Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY COMING SOON Cyberpunk: Edgerunners -- NETFLIX ANIME The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 -- NETFLIX SERIES Plan A Plan B -- NETFLIX FILM Who Likes My Follower? -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List: With the 2022 Emmys just around the corner – Sunday, Sept. 18, to be exact – now is a good time to brush up on some of Netflix's award-nominated TV shows. (Photo: Netflix) Squid Game: Netflix's horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year, and it shows at this year's Emmys, racking up a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, multiple Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world. Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with another season officially on its way. prevnext

'OZARK' (Photo: Netflix) One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well, with the total Emmy nominations coming in at 13. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise that just aired its fourth and final season. prevnext

'BRIDGERTON' (Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX) Last year, Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. This year, it earned only three nominations (Period Costumes, Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Character Voice-Over Performance) and it's to be determined how many it takes home. Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream now, with two more seasons on their way. prevnext