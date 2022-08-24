Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2022
Somehow, the start of fall is just weeks away, with Netflix releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the steaming platform in September 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on September 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2022.
COMING 9/1
Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM
Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight's Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He's Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
COMING 9/2 - 9/9
Avail. 9/2/22
Buy My House -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dated and Related -- NETFLIX SERIES
Devil in Ohio -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2-- NETFLIX SERIES
Fakes -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Festival of Troubadours -- NETFLIX FILM
Ivy + Bean -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance -- NETFLIX FAMILY
You're Nothing Special -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/3/22
Little Women -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/5/22
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Once Upon a Small Town -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vampire Academy
Avail. 9/6/22
Bee and PuppyCat -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Get Smart With Money -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Untold: The Race of the Century -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/7/22
Chef's Table: Pizza -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/8/22
Entrapped -- NETFLIX SERIES
Diorama -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/9/22
Cobra Kai: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
End of the Road -- NETFLIX FILM
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
No Limit -- NETFLIX FILM
Narco-Saints -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 9/12 - 9/21
Avail. 9/12/22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/13/22
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum -- NETFLIX COMEDY
In the Dark: Season 4
Avail. 9/14/22
Broad Peak -- NETFLIX FILM
The Catholic School -- NETFLIX FILM
El Rey, Vicente Fernández -- NETFLIX SERIES
Heartbreak High -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Lørenskog Disappearance -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sins of Our Mother -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/15/22
Dogs in Space: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Intervention: Season 21
Terim -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/16/22
The Brave Ones -- NETFLIX SERIES
Do Revenge -- NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Home -- NETFLIX ANIME
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance -- NETFLIX FAMILY
I Used to Be Famous -- NETFLIX FILM
Jogi -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mirror, Mirror -- NETFLIX FILM
Santo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This Is the End
Avail. 9/19/22
Go Dog Go: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/20/22
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 9/21/22
Designing Miami -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Iron Chef Mexico -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfumier -- NETFLIX FILM
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 9/22 - 9/27
Avail. 9/22/22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Karma's World: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Snabba Cash: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Thai Cave Rescue -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/23/22
A Jazzman's Blues -- NETFLIX FILM
ATHENA -- NETFLIX FILM
The Girls at the Back -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lou -- NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/24/22
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/26/22
A Trip to Infinity -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/27/22
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY
COMING SOON
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Plan A Plan B -- NETFLIX FILM
Who Likes My Follower? -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:
With the 2022 Emmys just around the corner – Sunday, Sept. 18, to be exact – now is a good time to brush up on some of Netflix's award-nominated TV shows.
Squid Game: Netflix's horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year, and it shows at this year's Emmys, racking up a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, multiple Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress.
The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.
Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with another season officially on its way.
'OZARK'
One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well, with the total Emmy nominations coming in at 13. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise that just aired its fourth and final season.
'BRIDGERTON'
Last year, Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. This year, it earned only three nominations (Period Costumes, Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Character Voice-Over Performance) and it's to be determined how many it takes home.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream now, with two more seasons on their way.
'COBRA KAI'
Cobra Kai was nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, last year, and this year earned two nominations – Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 4 of Cobra Kai premiered in December, which means Seasons 1 through 4 of Cobra Kai are streaming now. Season 5 premieres Sept. 9.