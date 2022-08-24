Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2022

By Libby Birk

Somehow, the start of fall is just weeks away, with Netflix releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the steaming platform in September 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on September 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2022.

COMING 9/1

Fenced In -- NETFLIX FILM

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Liss Pereira: Adulting -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Love in the Villa -- NETFLIX FILM

Off the Hook -- NETFLIX SERIES

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

COMING 9/2 - 9/9

Avail. 9/2/22

Buy My House -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dated and Related -- NETFLIX SERIES

Devil in Ohio -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2-- NETFLIX SERIES

Fakes -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Festival of Troubadours -- NETFLIX FILM

Ivy + Bean -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance -- NETFLIX FAMILY

You're Nothing Special -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/3/22

Little Women -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/5/22

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Once Upon a Small Town -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vampire Academy

Avail. 9/6/22

Bee and PuppyCat -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Get Smart With Money -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Untold: The Race of the Century -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/7/22

Chef's Table: Pizza -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/8/22

Entrapped -- NETFLIX SERIES

Diorama -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/9/22

Cobra Kai: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

End of the Road -- NETFLIX FILM

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

No Limit -- NETFLIX FILM

Narco-Saints -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 9/12 - 9/21

Avail. 9/12/22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/13/22

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum -- NETFLIX COMEDY

In the Dark: Season 4

Avail. 9/14/22

Broad Peak -- NETFLIX FILM

The Catholic School -- NETFLIX FILM

El Rey, Vicente Fernández -- NETFLIX SERIES

Heartbreak High -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Lørenskog Disappearance -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sins of Our Mother -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/15/22

Dogs in Space: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Intervention: Season 21

Terim -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/16/22

The Brave Ones -- NETFLIX SERIES

Do Revenge -- NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Home -- NETFLIX ANIME

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance -- NETFLIX FAMILY

I Used to Be Famous -- NETFLIX FILM

Jogi -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mirror, Mirror -- NETFLIX FILM

Santo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This Is the End

Avail. 9/19/22

Go Dog Go: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/20/22

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 9/21/22

Designing Miami -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Iron Chef Mexico -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfumier -- NETFLIX FILM

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 9/22 - 9/27

Avail. 9/22/22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Karma's World: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Snabba Cash: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thai Cave Rescue -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/23/22

A Jazzman's Blues -- NETFLIX FILM

ATHENA -- NETFLIX FILM

The Girls at the Back -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lou -- NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/24/22

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/26/22

A Trip to Infinity -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/27/22

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

COMING SOON

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Plan A Plan B -- NETFLIX FILM

Who Likes My Follower? -- NETFLIX SERIES

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:

With the 2022 Emmys just around the corner – Sunday, Sept. 18, to be exact – now is a good time to brush up on some of Netflix's award-nominated TV shows.

squid-game.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Squid Game: Netflix's horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year, and it shows at this year's Emmys, racking up a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, multiple Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress.

The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with another season officially on its way.

'OZARK'

ozark-season-4-netflix-tudum.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well, with the total Emmy nominations coming in at 13. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise that just aired its fourth and final season.

'BRIDGERTON'

bridgerton-ruby-bridgers.jpg
(Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Last year, Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. This year, it earned only three nominations (Period Costumes, Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Character Voice-Over Performance) and it's to be determined how many it takes home.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream now, with two more seasons on their way.

'COBRA KAI'

cobra-kai-kenny-season-5.jpg
(Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Cobra Kai was nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, last year, and this year earned two nominations – Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 4 of Cobra Kai premiered in December, which means Seasons 1 through 4 of Cobra Kai are streaming now. Season 5 premieres Sept. 9.

Start the Conversation

