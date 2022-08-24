Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
As Netflix prepares to add many new Netflix shows and movies in September 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several titles will be leaving Netflix come September, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in September, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 9/1 - 9/29
Leaving 9/1/22
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/2/22
Freaks
Leaving 9/3/22
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 9/9/22
Nightcrawler
Leaving 9/10/22
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving 9/12/22
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/14/22
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving 9/17/22
Skylines
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Skies
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/25/22
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving 9/29/22
Gotham: Seasons 1-5prevnext
LEAVING 9/30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripleyprevnext
Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:
With the 2022 Emmys just around the corner – Sunday, Sept. 18, to be exact – now is a good time to brush up on some of Netflix's award-nominated TV shows.
Squid Game: Netflix's horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year, and it shows at this year's Emmys, racking up a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, multiple Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress.
The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.
Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with another season officially on its way.prevnext
'OZARK'
One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well, with the total Emmy nominations coming in at 13. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise that just aired its fourth and final season.prevnext
'BRIDGERTON'
Last year, Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. This year, it earned only three nominations (Period Costumes, Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Character Voice-Over Performance) and it's to be determined how many it takes home.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream now, with two more seasons on their way.prevnext
'COBRA KAI'
Cobra Kai was nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, last year, and this year earned two nominations – Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 4 of Cobra Kai premiered in December, which means Seasons 1 through 4 of Cobra Kai are streaming now. Season 5 premieres Sept. 9.prev