Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 10)

After marking the long Labor Day weekend with a select few binge-worthy titles, Netflix is entering a new weekend of September with brand new content headed to its streaming library. This weekend, the streaming giant, known for its expansive and constantly growing content catalogue, will be stocking eight new titles in the streaming library for subscribers to enjoy.

This weekend will be a pretty big one for Netflix. This weekend’s new additions will begin popping up in the library on Friday with the addition of a new Netflix Family title, Firedrake the Silver Dragon, promising plenty of family-friendly fun. This weekend will also bring with it a new reality competition series titles Metal Shop Masters. However, perhaps the biggest titles headed to the library is the final season of Lucifer. Netflix saved the fan-favorite series back in 2018 following its cancellation at Fox, and although the streamer initially announced the show would end after Season 5, which only just recently debuted, Lucifer is returning on Friday for a 10 episode sixth and final season. You can see the full list of September 2021 titles by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month).

‘Firedrake the Silver Dragon’

Netflix has a new family-perfect addition coming to the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 10. Firedrake the Silver Dragon, directed by Tomer Eshed, is an animated adaptation of the book from Cornelia Funke and follows a young dragon who summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free when his home is threatened by humans. The voice cast for the film includes Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nonso Anzozie, and Patrick Stewart.

‘Lucifer: The Final Season’

Lucifans will officially be saying goodbye to their favorite show this weekend. After it was saved by Netflix back in 2018 following its shocking cancellation at Fox, Lucifer is set to end its run on Friday when the 10-episode sixth and final season drops. Based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, Lucifer follows the character after he grows bored with reigning over hell and abandons his post for Los Angeles. In Season 6, Lucifer finds himself questioning if he really wants his job after he scores a promotion and Chloe prepares to give up detective work. Meanwhile, Amenadiel joins the LAPD.

Metal Shop Masters

Seven of America’s top welding legends will battle it out for the title of Metal Shop Master in Netflix’s newest fiery competition Metal Shop Masters. Slated for a Friday premiere, the new reality series follows some of the best welders in the nation as they race against the clock over the course of six episodes to create challenging builds – ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles – for the chance to become Metal Shop Master. Their builds are judged by a panel of judges on both form and function, with Jo Koy serving as host.

What else is being added this weekend?

Netflix has started off September with a major push of original content. Exclusive to the streaming service, Netflix’s original titles tend to become breakout hits. Along with the three titles mentioned above, all of which are originals, three other Netflix originals will also be stocked in the streaming library this weekend.

Avail. 9/10/21:

Kate – NETFLIX FILM

“Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.”

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY

“As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure!”

Prey – NETFLIX FILM

“A wilderness trip turns deadly when five bickering hikers are inexplicably pursued by an unseen – and unrelenting – hunter.”

Netflix will also be treating subscribers to some licensed content. The first of the month brought dozens of licensed titles, and this weekend, two more of those titles will be added to the mix, giving subscribers even more viewing options!

Avail. 9/10/21:

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

What’s leaving this weekend

Only two titles will be leaving Netflix this weekend. On Saturday, the film Turbo departs, followed by the first two seasons of I’m Sorry on Sunday. While this weekend’s departures are light, and only follow three others that have already left this month, Netflix is preparing to say goodbye to several others by month’s end.

Leaving 9/14/21:

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21:

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21:

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/18/21:

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

What was added this week?

Avail. 9/6/21:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/7/21:

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge – NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/8/21:

The Circle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Into the Night: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/9/21:

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY