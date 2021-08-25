Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2021

As September creeps closer, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come September 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in September, as are a few series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in September, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 9/3 - 9/26 Leaving 9/3/21: Kicking and Screaming Leaving 9/6/21: Midnight Special Leaving 9/7/21: Ripper Street: Series 1-5 Leaving 9/11/21: Turbo Leaving 9/12/21: I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 9/14/21: Pawn Stars: Season 2 Leaving 9/15/21: Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2 As Above, So Below Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Leaving 9/16/21: Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 9/18/21: Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 9/26/21: The Grandmaster prevnext

LEAVING 9/30 Air Force One Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Boogie Nights Cradle 2 the Grave Evil: Season 1 Fools Rush In Insidious The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part II Kung Fu Panda Kung Fu Panda 2 No Strings Attached The Pianist Prom Night The Queen Star Trek Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4 Star Trek: Seasons 1-3 Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7 The Unicorn: Season 1 Why Do Fools Fall in Love prevnext

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge, including new original movies every single week in 2021. Here's what we think you should stream this month. (Photo: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX) Outer Banks: Season 2: The Pogues are back for Season 2, which tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures. A teaser released in June features footage of the Pogues holding a mini funeral for John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), thinking the two are dead. In actuality, they survived the tropical storm that sunk their boat and were rescued by a tanker on its way to the Bahamas. That happens to be the same place that Sarah's evil father, Ward (Charles Esten), who framed John B for murder, stashed his gold, and John B and Sarah are now on the run. Meanwhile, the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are rapidly escalating at home. Outer Banks Seasons 1 and 2 are both available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

HEIST (Photo: Netflix) From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes. Heist is available to stream now. prevnext

'I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON: SEASON 2 (Photo: Netflix) The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point. Alice Mathias serves as executive producer and directed most sketches alongside Zach Kanin. Seasons 1 and 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson are available to stream on Netflix . prevnext