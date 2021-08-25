Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2021

By Libby Birk

Netflix has big plans for September 2021. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in September, with some titles dropping on September 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix in September. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2021.

COMING 9/1

How to Be a Cowboy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

COMING 9/2 - 9/9

Avail. 9/2/21:

Afterlife of the Party -- NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

Q-Force -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/3/21:

Dive Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Sharkdog -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 9/6/21:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/7/21:

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

On the Verge -- NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/8/21:

The Circle: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Into the Night: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

JJ+E -- NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 9/9/21:

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

COMING 9/10 - 9/15

Avail. 9/10/21:

Firedrake the Silver Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Kate -- NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season -- NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Prey -- NETFLIX FILM 

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Avail. 9/13/21:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/14/21:

A StoryBots Space Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/15/21:

Nailed It!: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks -- NETFLIX FILM

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Too Hot To Handle Latino -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

COMING 9/16 - 9/23

Avail. 9/16/21:

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/17/21:

Ankahi Kahaniya -- NETFLIX FILM 

Chicago Party Aunt -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains -- NETFLIX FILM 

Sex Education: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Squid Game -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The Stronghold -- NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 9/19/21:

Dark Skies

Avail. 9/20/21:

Grown Ups

Avail. 9/21/21:

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 9/22/21:

Confessions of an Invisible Girl -- NETFLIX FILM 

Dear White People: Volume 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion -- NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/23/21:

Je Suis Karl -- NETFLIX FILM 

COMING 9/24 - 9/30

Avail. 9/24/21:

Blood & Water: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Ganglands (Braqueurs) -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Jailbirds New Orleans -- NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling -- NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 9/28/21:

Ada Twist, Scientist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 9/29/21:

The Chestnut Man -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Friendzone -- NETFLIX FILM 

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

No One Gets Out Alive -- NETFLIX FILM

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love -- NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 9/30/21:

Love 101: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Luna Park -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The Phantom

Avail. Late September:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming Soon:

Baki Hanma -- NETFLIX ANIME 

Bangkok Breaking -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Crime Stories: India Detectives -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Kota Factory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

While you're waiting for the September Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed: Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. The official logline for this documentary reads, "With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way.  The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents, has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995."

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed starts streaming on Netflix on August 25.

'FEAR STREET' TRILOGY - NETFLIX FILMS

Netflix's trilogy of the classic R.L. Stine books is taking book adaptations in a whole new direction. The three feature-length movies will be released in quick succession throughout the course of July and will jump through time with the first movie set in 1994, the second in 1978 and the third in 1666.

  • Fear Street Part 1: 1994: After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is available to stream now.
  • Fear Street Part 2: 1978: In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is available to stream now.
  • Fear Street Part 3: 1666: Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 is available to stream now.
'OUTER BANKS' - SEASON 2

The Pogues are back for Season 2, which tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures. A teaser released in June features footage of the Pogues holding a mini funeral for John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), thinking the two are dead. In actuality, they survived the tropical storm that sunk their boat and were rescued by a tanker on its way to the Bahamas. That happens to be the same place that Sarah's evil father, Ward (Charles Esten), who framed John B for murder, stashed his gold, and John B and Sarah are now on the run. Meanwhile, the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are rapidly escalating at home.

Outer Banks Seasons 1 and 2 are both available to stream on Netflix.

'I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON: SEASON 2

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.

Seasons 1 and 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson are available to stream on Netflix now.

