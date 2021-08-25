Everything New Coming to Netflix in September 2021
Netflix has big plans for September 2021. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in September, with some titles dropping on September 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's leaving Netflix in September. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in September 2021.
COMING 9/1
How to Be a Cowboy -- NETFLIX SERIES
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
COMING 9/2 - 9/9
Avail. 9/2/21:
Afterlife of the Party -- NETFLIX FILM
Final Account
Q-Force -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/3/21:
Dive Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Worth -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/6/21:
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/7/21:
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Octonauts: Above & Beyond -- NETFLIX FAMILY
On the Verge -- NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Breaking Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/8/21:
The Circle: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Into the Night: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
JJ+E -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/9/21:
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Women and the Murderer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYprevnext
COMING 9/10 - 9/15
Avail. 9/10/21:
Firedrake the Silver Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Kate -- NETFLIX FILM
Lucifer: The Final Season -- NETFLIX SERIES
Metal Shop Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Prey -- NETFLIX FILM
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Avail. 9/13/21:
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/14/21:
A StoryBots Space Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
You vs. Wild: Out Cold -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/15/21:
Nailed It!: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nightbooks -- NETFLIX FILM
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot To Handle Latino -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
COMING 9/16 - 9/23
Avail. 9/16/21:
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/17/21:
Ankahi Kahaniya -- NETFLIX FILM
Chicago Party Aunt -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Father Who Moves Mountains -- NETFLIX FILM
Sex Education: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Squid Game -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Stronghold -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/19/21:
Dark Skies
Avail. 9/20/21:
Grown Ups
Avail. 9/21/21:
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/22/21:
Confessions of an Invisible Girl -- NETFLIX FILM
Dear White People: Volume 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Intrusion -- NETFLIX FILM
Jaguar -- NETFLIX SERIES
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/23/21:
Je Suis Karl -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 9/24 - 9/30
Avail. 9/24/21:
Blood & Water: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands (Braqueurs) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jailbirds New Orleans -- NETFLIX SERIES
Midnight Mass -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Little Pony: A New Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Starling -- NETFLIX FILM
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/28/21:
Ada Twist, Scientist -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 9/29/21:
The Chestnut Man -- NETFLIX SERIES
Friendzone -- NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
No One Gets Out Alive -- NETFLIX FILM
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/30/21:
Love 101: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Luna Park -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Phantom
Avail. Late September:
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon:
Baki Hanma -- NETFLIX ANIME
Bangkok Breaking -- NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Stories: India Detectives -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Kota Factory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
While you're waiting for the September Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed: Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. The official logline for this documentary reads, "With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents, has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995."
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed starts streaming on Netflix on August 25.
'FEAR STREET' TRILOGY - NETFLIX FILMS
Netflix's trilogy of the classic R.L. Stine books is taking book adaptations in a whole new direction. The three feature-length movies will be released in quick succession throughout the course of July and will jump through time with the first movie set in 1994, the second in 1978 and the third in 1666.
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994: After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is available to stream now.
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978: In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is available to stream now.
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666: Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 is available to stream now.
'OUTER BANKS' - SEASON 2
The Pogues are back for Season 2, which tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures. A teaser released in June features footage of the Pogues holding a mini funeral for John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), thinking the two are dead. In actuality, they survived the tropical storm that sunk their boat and were rescued by a tanker on its way to the Bahamas. That happens to be the same place that Sarah's evil father, Ward (Charles Esten), who framed John B for murder, stashed his gold, and John B and Sarah are now on the run. Meanwhile, the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are rapidly escalating at home.
Outer Banks Seasons 1 and 2 are both available to stream on Netflix.prevnext
'I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON: SEASON 2
The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.
Seasons 1 and 2 of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson are available to stream on Netflix now.