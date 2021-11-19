Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 19)

Netflix’s ever-expanding streaming content catalog is about to get a little bit fuller. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to add a total of 13 new titles this weekend, and all of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials. Subscribers will be able to find the fresh batch of titles in the streaming library beginning on Friday, Nov. 19, with Netflix continuing to roll out the new additions throughout the remainder of the weekend.

The weekend will kick off at Netflix with a new title from its Here for the Holidays lineup, with a Blown Away Christmas special arriving on Friday. The Here for the Holidays lineup features a long list of films and series perfect for the holiday season. The list has already treated subscribers to titles including Love Hard, Father Christmas Is Back, and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. For those not quite ready to start their holiday movie watching, this weekend’s additions will also include titles like Season 2 of The Mind Explained and new episodes of Arcane.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Blown Away: Christmas’

Netflix’s hit reality series Blown Away is getting the holiday treatment. After debuting on the platform in 2019 and returning with its second season in January of this year, Blown Away will bring back as five fan favorite master artists to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. The master artist crowned winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice. Blown Away: Christmas is set to be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 19.

‘The Mind, Explained: Season 2’

Netflix is helping to answer even more of those lingering questions about what’s going on inside your head. More than two years after its initial Netflix debut, The Mind, Explained is returning for its second season. Narrated by Emma Stone, the Netflix original documentary helps illuminate things like dreams, anxiety disorders, memory and psychedelics. The five-episode second season will touch on brainwashing, creativity, the teenage brain, personality, and how to focus. The Mind, Explained Season 2 premieres on Friday.

‘Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)’

Arcane, the new animated series from Netflix and Riot Games, returns to the platform with new episodes on Saturday, Nov. 20. Set in the League of Legends universe and described as an “event series,” the show follows Vi and Jinx, sisters who are both Champions in League of Legends. Amid the backdrop of the conflict between the cities of Piltover and Zaun, Vi and Jinx find themselves fighting on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions. The series initially premiered on Netflix on Nov. 6, with new episodes arriving weekly. It features a voice cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Kevin Alejandro.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 11/19/21:

Cowboy Bebop – NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka – NETFLIX FILM

Extinct – NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead – NETFLIX FILM

Procession – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/20/21:

New World – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix subscribers will only have to bid farewell to a single title this weekend, as Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, is scheduled to exit the content catalogue on Friday. Given that there are still several days left in the month, Netflix is still gearing up to say goodbye to a few more titles before November ends.

Leaving 11/21/21:

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving 11/26/21:

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/29/21:

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/15/21:

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Avail. 11/16/21:

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest – NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/17/21:

Christmas Flow – NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen – NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line – NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/18/21:

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet – NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space – NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – NETFLIX FILM