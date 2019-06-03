Netflix is celebrating the end of May and the beginning of June by adding a total of 30 new titles to its streaming library this weekend.

Beginning on Friday and to help mark the end of the month, the streaming giant will be stocking dozens of new titles for its subscribers, including a handful of beloved classics, the return of several fan-favorite series, and the long-awaited debut of a number of other series, originals, and films.

Everything coming to Netflix this weekend

Always Be My Maybe

On Friday, May 31, Netflix will squeeze another new title onto the romcom shelf.



Always Be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong, Randall Park, and James Saito, follows the story of childhood friends Sasha and Marcus who reconnect after 15 years when Sasha, a Los Angeles celebrity chef, returns to her hometown of San Francisco. In the midst of opening a new restaurant, she runs into Marcus, a complacent musician who never left their hometown, sparking old flames.



The Netflix film is produced by Wong, Randall Park, and Nathan Kahane.

Bad Blood: Season 2

Kim Coates-starring Canadian TV series and Netflix original Bad Blood is returning for its sophomore run on Friday.



Based on Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards’ book Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto’s Last War, the series follows the Rizzuto crime family, a notorious crew of Canadian gangsters, as they preside over organized crime in Montreal.



Season 2 of the series, set five years after the death of the mob boss, sees a new king rise in the Montreal drug trade as a “new breed” of mafiosos arrive from Italy to wrestle the city from his grasp.

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Netflix is preparing to teach subscribers a thing or wo about selling drugs online.



How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), a new Netflix original series set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday, tells the story of a nerdy teen who, in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend, begins to sell ecstasy online, building a drug empire from his bedroom in Leipzig.



The series stars Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, and Lena Klenke.

When They See Us

Director Ava DuVernay is making her return to Netflix following the success of her documentary 13th with the highly anticipated debut of When They See Us.



The four-part limited series follows the case of the Central Park Five, five teenagers – Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise – who were wrongfully accused and convicted of rape following a brutal sexual assault in Central Park. The case rocked the nation, and the documentary explores the breakdown of the criminal justice system during the case.

Arthdal Chronicles

Netflix is taking subscribers to a mystical land in its new original series, Arthdal Chronicles.



From director Kim Won-seok and written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, the Korean epic fantasy drama is centered around around the ancient city of Arthdal and depicts the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times as the city’s inhabitants and surrounding regions vie for power.



The series, the latest Korean series to be launched by the digital platform, will be available for streaming on Saturday, June 1.

Oh, Ramona!

On Saturday, Netflix will be stocking another hilarious coming of age story in streaming library.



Adapted from the bestselling book by Romanian comedian Andrei Ciobanu, Netflix film Oh, Ramona! tells the story of 16-year-old Andrei, who is entirely infatuated with his beautiful and completely aloof classmate Ramona until he meets hotel clerk Anemona while on vacation while on vacation.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 5/31/19:

Black Spot: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Ratings – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 6/1/19:

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

What Was Added This Week

Avail. 5/27/19:

Historical Roasts – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Seasons 1-2



Avail. 5/28/19:

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Avail. 5/30/19:

Chopsticks – NETFLIX FILM

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger – NETFLIX FILM

The One I Love