Netflix is celebrating the end of May and the beginning of June by adding a total of 30 new titles to its streaming library this weekend.
Beginning on Friday and to help mark the end of the month, the streaming giant will be stocking dozens of new titles for its subscribers, including a handful of beloved classics, the return of several fan-favorite series, and the long-awaited debut of a number of other series, originals, and films.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Always Be My Maybe
On Friday, May 31, Netflix will squeeze another new title onto the romcom shelf.
Always Be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong, Randall Park, and James Saito, follows the story of childhood friends Sasha and Marcus who reconnect after 15 years when Sasha, a Los Angeles celebrity chef, returns to her hometown of San Francisco. In the midst of opening a new restaurant, she runs into Marcus, a complacent musician who never left their hometown, sparking old flames.
The Netflix film is produced by Wong, Randall Park, and Nathan Kahane.
Bad Blood: Season 2
Kim Coates-starring Canadian TV series and Netflix original Bad Blood is returning for its sophomore run on Friday.
Based on Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards’ book Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto’s Last War, the series follows the Rizzuto crime family, a notorious crew of Canadian gangsters, as they preside over organized crime in Montreal.
Season 2 of the series, set five years after the death of the mob boss, sees a new king rise in the Montreal drug trade as a “new breed” of mafiosos arrive from Italy to wrestle the city from his grasp.
How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Netflix is preparing to teach subscribers a thing or wo about selling drugs online.
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), a new Netflix original series set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday, tells the story of a nerdy teen who, in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend, begins to sell ecstasy online, building a drug empire from his bedroom in Leipzig.
The series stars Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, and Lena Klenke.
When They See Us
Director Ava DuVernay is making her return to Netflix following the success of her documentary 13th with the highly anticipated debut of When They See Us.
The four-part limited series follows the case of the Central Park Five, five teenagers – Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise – who were wrongfully accused and convicted of rape following a brutal sexual assault in Central Park. The case rocked the nation, and the documentary explores the breakdown of the criminal justice system during the case.
Arthdal Chronicles
Netflix is taking subscribers to a mystical land in its new original series, Arthdal Chronicles.
From director Kim Won-seok and written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, the Korean epic fantasy drama is centered around around the ancient city of Arthdal and depicts the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times as the city’s inhabitants and surrounding regions vie for power.
The series, the latest Korean series to be launched by the digital platform, will be available for streaming on Saturday, June 1.
Oh, Ramona!
On Saturday, Netflix will be stocking another hilarious coming of age story in streaming library.
Adapted from the bestselling book by Romanian comedian Andrei Ciobanu, Netflix film Oh, Ramona! tells the story of 16-year-old Andrei, who is entirely infatuated with his beautiful and completely aloof classmate Ramona until he meets hotel clerk Anemona while on vacation while on vacation.
What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?
Avail. 5/31/19:
Black Spot: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killer Ratings – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 6/1/19:
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
What Was Added This Week
Avail. 5/27/19:
Historical Roasts – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 5/28/19:
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Avail. 5/30/19:
Chopsticks – NETFLIX FILM
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger – NETFLIX FILM
The One I Love