Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 14)

The shelves in Netflix's streaming library are continuing to be filled throughout the month of May. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to add a total of nine new titles, eight of which of Netflix original series, films, specials, and documentaries. Those subscribers browsing the library this weekend will be treated to the latest installment of the streamer's bone-chilling series Haunted to a new season of Love, Death & Robots and even the highly-anticipated Amy Adams-starring film The Woman in the Window. This week's new additions join an already impressive list of titles that have hit the streaming library this month. As April wound to a close, Netflix unveiled its full list of May 2021 titles, with the latest roundup that hit the streamer this week including the final season of Castlevania, the streamer's series based on the classic Konami video game, and even a documentary looking at the complicated relationship people have with money. With it now only being the halfway point in May, there are still plenty of titles set to be added by the end of the month, and you can view the full list of what is set to be added by clicking here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Haunted: Season 3' Prepare to experience some scares, because Netflix chilling series Haunted is returning for its third season on Friday, May 14. In this Netflix original series, real people tell their real stories of what happened to them from the supernatural world. From the executive producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenon that continue to haunt them. Season 3 will tackle a menacing mansion, a haunting melody, and even a demonic cat.

'Jungle Beat: The Movie' Netflix is making sure everyone has something to watch this week, and it is giving subscribers the perfect family-friendly option with the Friday, May 14 debut of Jungle Beat: The Movie. The Netflix original follows a lost and lonely alien who, after crash-landing on Earth, finds help getting home in a crew of talking animal friends.

'Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2' More than two years after it first premiered on the streamer, Love, Death & Robots is returning to Netflix Friday with Volume 2. Executive produced by Mindhunter director David Fincher alongside Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen, the animated short series brings a collection of stories that span a number of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy and is intended to be "easy to watch and hard to forget." Volume 2 will feature "wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home."

'The Woman in the Window' Netflix's highly-anticipated Amy Adams-starring The Woman in the Window is headed to the streaming library Friday. Based on pseudonymous author A. J. Finn's best-selling novel of the same name, the film follows Anna Fox, a psychologist who begins keeping tabs on her new neighbors after she is confined to her home by agoraphobia. Her life is turned upside down, however, after she witnesses a brutal crime. Along with Adams, The Woman in the Window also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Tracy Letts, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 5/14/21:

Ferry – NETFLIX FILM

I Am All Girls – NETFLIX FILM

Move to Heaven – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/16/21:

Sleight

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend Netflix will only be saying goodbye to a single title. On Friday, Sherlock: Series 1-4 is tapping out. The departure will be followed by several others in the coming weeks, meaning subscribers may want to consider fitting in a final binge of the below titles before they disappear from the streaming library. Leaving 5/18/21:

Trumbo Leaving 5/29/21:

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love Leaving 5/30/21:

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...