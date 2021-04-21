New on Netflix: Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2021
With May 2021 just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on May 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Long-awaited titles like the Amy Adams-starring The Woman in the Window, Castlevania Season 4 and even Master of None Season 3 (though it doesn't yet have a specific premiere date) — as well as fan-favorites like Notting Hill, The Pelican Brief and all three Back to the Future films are headed to the streaming giant. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May.
COMING 5/1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombielandprevnext
COMING 5/2 - 5/8
Avail. 5/2/21:
Hoarders: Season 11
Avail. 5/4/21:
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/5/21:
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/6/21:
Dead Man Down
Avail. 5/7/21:
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiter's Legacy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone -- NETFLIX FILM
Monster -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/8/21:
Mine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sleeplessprevnext
COMING 5/11 - 5/18
Avail. 5/11/21:
Money, Explained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/12/21:
Dance of the Forty One -- NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen -- NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/13/21:
Castlevania: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
Avail. 5/14/21:
Ferry -- NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls -- NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House -- NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/16/21:
Sleight
Avail. 5/18/21:
Sardar Ka Grandson -- NETFLIX FILMprevnext
COMING 5/19 - 5/26
Avail. 5/19/21:
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/20/21:
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Avail. 5/21/21:
Army of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/22/21:
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
Avail. 5/25/21:
Home
Avail. 5/26/21:
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail -- NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America -- NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYprevnext
COMING 5/27 - 5/31
Avail. 5/27/21:
Black Space -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle -- NETFLIX FILM
Eden -- NETFLIX ANIME
Soy Rada: Serendipity -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 5/28/21:
Dog Gone Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/31/21:
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties -- NETFLIX ORIGINALprevnext
COMING SOON
AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
HALSTON -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mad for Each Other -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Racket Boys -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINALprevnext
NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Concrete Cowboy: While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Starring Idris Elba, Concrete Cowboy is a fictionalized version of the story of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club — a real-life organization that brought horsemanship to the inner city in Philadelphia.
Concrete Cowboy is streaming now on Netflix after premiering on Friday, April 2.prevnext
'DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE'
In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year. Typically, MusiCares events are not televised and are part of a pre-Grammys celebration. But this year's has been made available to the public via Netflix to help honor America's original sweetheart, Dolly Parton. Performers include Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Nettles, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Yolanda Adams and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, among others.
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute is available to stream now on Netflix after premiering on Wednesday, April 7.prevnext
'THE CIRCLE' - SEASON 2
Ready for more strategic shenanigans? Netflix's best reality show is back with a new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish who connect and compete for a major cash prize — $100,000. The previously released trailer revealed that Chloe Vetch, a breakout star from Netflix's reality series Too Hot to Handle, is in the mix with her eyes on the prize. The trailer also teases plenty of drama, with one contestant stating in a voiceover, "People are lying. People are not even who they say they are." The trailer ends with a new profile reveal for a contender who claims they are former NSYNC member Lance Bass, though as Season 1 viewers know, you never truly know who is behind the profile.
The Circle Season 2 is available to stream now after premiering on Wednesday, April 14.prevnext
'BRIDGERTON'
From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.
Season 1 of Bridgerton is available to stream now, with not one, not two, but three more seasons on their way.prevnext
'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM'0comments
As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as was Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis. With Davis' Oscar nod, she made history as the most-nominated Black actress ever, and the only Black woman with two Best Actress nominations. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is available to stream on Netflix now.prev