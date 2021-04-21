New on Netflix: Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2021

With May 2021 just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on May 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Long-awaited titles like the Amy Adams-starring The Woman in the Window, Castlevania Season 4 and even Master of None Season 3 (though it doesn't yet have a specific premiere date) — as well as fan-favorites like Notting Hill, The Pelican Brief and all three Back to the Future films are headed to the streaming giant. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May.

COMING 5/1 Aliens Stole My Body Angelina Ballerina: Season 5 Angelina Ballerina: Season 6 Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Barney and Friends: Season 13 Barney and Friends: Season 14 Best of the Best Dead Again in Tombstone Due Date Fun with Dick and Jane (2005) G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Green Zone Hachi: A Dog's Tale JT LeRoy Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted Mystic River Never Back Down Notting Hill Open Season Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Extinction S.M.A.R.T Chase Scarface SITTING IN LIMBO Stargate State of Play The Land Before Time The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure The Lovely Bones The Pelican Brief The Sweetest Thing The Whole Nine Yards (2000) Under Siege Waist Deep Your Highness Zack and Miri Make a Porno Zombieland

COMING 5/2 - 5/8 Avail. 5/2/21: Hoarders: Season 11 Avail. 5/4/21: The Clovehitch Killer Selena: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Trash Truck: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 5/5/21: Framing John DeLorean The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/6/21: Dead Man Down Avail. 5/7/21: Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jupiter's Legacy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Milestone -- NETFLIX FILM Monster -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/8/21: Mine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sleepless

COMING 5/11 - 5/18 Avail. 5/11/21: Money, Explained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/12/21: Dance of the Forty One -- NETFLIX FILM Oxygen -- NETFLIX FILM The Upshaws -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/13/21: Castlevania: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME Layer Cake Avail. 5/14/21: Ferry -- NETFLIX FILM Haunted: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL I Am All Girls -- NETFLIX FILM Jungle Beat: The Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Move to Heaven -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Strange House -- NETFLIX FILM The Woman in the Window -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/16/21: Sleight Avail. 5/18/21: Sardar Ka Grandson -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 5/19 - 5/26 Avail. 5/19/21: The Last Days Sabotage Small Town Crime Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/20/21: Hating Peter Tatchell Special: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Avail. 5/21/21: Army of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Neighbor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/22/21: Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios Avail. 5/25/21: Home Avail. 5/26/21: Baggio: The Divine Ponytail -- NETFLIX FILM High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America -- NETFLIX FILM Nail Bomber: Manhunt -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 5/27 - 5/31 Avail. 5/27/21: Black Space -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Blue Miracle -- NETFLIX FILM Eden -- NETFLIX ANIME Soy Rada: Serendipity -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 5/28/21: Dog Gone Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Kominsky Method: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/31/21: Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING SOON AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021) HALSTON -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mad for Each Other -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Master of None -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Racket Boys -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ragnarok: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

'DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE' (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty, Getty) In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year. Typically, MusiCares events are not televised and are part of a pre-Grammys celebration. But this year's has been made available to the public via Netflix to help honor America's original sweetheart, Dolly Parton. Performers include Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Nettles, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Yolanda Adams and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, among others. Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute is available to stream now on Netflix after premiering on Wednesday, April 7.

'THE CIRCLE' - SEASON 2

(Photo: Mitch Jenkins/Netflix) Ready for more strategic shenanigans? Netflix's best reality show is back with a new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish who connect and compete for a major cash prize — $100,000. The previously released trailer revealed that Chloe Vetch, a breakout star from Netflix's reality series Too Hot to Handle, is in the mix with her eyes on the prize. The trailer also teases plenty of drama, with one contestant stating in a voiceover, "People are lying. People are not even who they say they are." The trailer ends with a new profile reveal for a contender who claims they are former NSYNC member Lance Bass, though as Season 1 viewers know, you never truly know who is behind the profile. The Circle Season 2 is available to stream now after premiering on Wednesday, April 14.

'BRIDGERTON' (Photo: Netflix) From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future. Season 1 of Bridgerton is available to stream now, with not one, not two, but three more seasons on their way.