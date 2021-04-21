New on Netflix: Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2021

By Libby Birk

With May 2021 just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on May 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Long-awaited titles like the Amy Adams-starring The Woman in the Window, Castlevania Season 4 and even Master of None Season 3 (though it doesn't yet have a specific premiere date) — as well as fan-favorites like Notting Hill, The Pelican Brief and all three Back to the Future films are headed to the streaming giant. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May.

COMING 5/1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

prevnext

COMING 5/2 - 5/8

Avail. 5/2/21:

Hoarders: Season 11

Avail. 5/4/21:

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/5/21:

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/6/21:

Dead Man Down

Avail. 5/7/21:

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Jupiter's Legacy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone -- NETFLIX FILM 

Monster -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/8/21:

Mine -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Sleepless

prevnext

COMING 5/11 - 5/18

Avail. 5/11/21:

Money, Explained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/12/21:

Dance of the Forty One -- NETFLIX FILM 

Oxygen -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Upshaws -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/13/21:

Castlevania: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

Avail. 5/14/21:

Ferry -- NETFLIX FILM 

Haunted: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls -- NETFLIX FILM 

Jungle Beat: The Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Strange House -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Woman in the Window -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/16/21:

Sleight

Avail. 5/18/21:

Sardar Ka Grandson -- NETFLIX FILM 

prevnext

COMING 5/19 - 5/26

Avail. 5/19/21:

The Last Days

Sabotage 

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 5/20/21:

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Avail. 5/21/21:

Army of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Avail. 5/22/21:

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

Avail. 5/25/21:

Home

Avail. 5/26/21:

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail -- NETFLIX FILM 

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America -- NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

prevnext

COMING 5/27 - 5/31

Avail. 5/27/21:

Black Space -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle -- NETFLIX FILM

Eden -- NETFLIX ANIME 

Soy Rada: Serendipity -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

Avail. 5/28/21:

Dog Gone Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/31/21:

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

prevnext

COMING SOON

AlRawabi School for Girls -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

HALSTON -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mad for Each Other -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Racket Boys -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Ragnarok: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

prevnext

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

concrete-cowboy-idris-elba-netflix
(Photo: Netflix)

Concrete Cowboy: While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Starring Idris Elba, Concrete Cowboy is a fictionalized version of the story of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club — a real-life organization that brought horsemanship to the inner city in Philadelphia. 

Concrete Cowboy is streaming now on Netflix after premiering on Friday, April 2.

prevnext

'DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE' 

dolly-parton-musicares-Getty-Kevin Mazur : Contributor
(Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty, Getty)

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year. Typically, MusiCares events are not televised and are part of a pre-Grammys celebration. But this year's has been made available to the public via Netflix to help honor America's original sweetheart, Dolly Parton. Performers include Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Nettles, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Yolanda Adams and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, among others.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute is available to stream now on Netflix after premiering on Wednesday, April 7.

prevnext

'THE CIRCLE' - SEASON 2


netflix-the-circle
(Photo: Mitch Jenkins/Netflix)

Ready for more strategic shenanigans? Netflix's best reality show is back with a new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish who connect and compete for a major cash prize — $100,000. The previously released trailer revealed that Chloe Vetch, a breakout star from Netflix's reality series Too Hot to Handle, is in the mix with her eyes on the prize. The trailer also teases plenty of drama, with one contestant stating in a voiceover, "People are lying. People are not even who they say they are." The trailer ends with a new profile reveal for a contender who claims they are former NSYNC member Lance Bass, though as Season 1 viewers know, you never truly know who is behind the profile.

The Circle Season 2 is available to stream now after premiering on Wednesday, April 14.

prevnext

'BRIDGERTON' 

rege-jean-page-bridgerton
(Photo: Netflix)

From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. 

Season 1 of Bridgerton is available to stream now, with not one, not two, but three more seasons on their way.

prevnext

'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM'

chadwick-boseman-ma-rainey
(Photo: Netflix)
0comments

As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as was Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis. With Davis' Oscar nod, she made history as the most-nominated Black actress ever, and the only Black woman with two Best Actress nominations. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. 

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is available to stream on Netflix now.

prev
Start the Conversation

of