Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2021
As we begin to see the end of April and look forward to the sunny days of May ahead, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites hitting the road. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorites like 50 First Dates, The Blair Witch Project, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Pursuit of Happyness are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few series like Seasons 1 through 4 of Sherlock. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in May, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 5/1 - 5/29
Leaving 5/1/21:
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving 5/3/21:
War Horse
Leaving 5/5/21:
Hangman
Leaving 5/6/21:
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving 5/7/21:
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving 5/10/21:
Quartet
Leaving 5/14/21:
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving 5/18/21:
Trumbo
Leaving 5/29/21:
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
LEAVING 5/31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...
Season 1 of Bridgerton is available to stream now, with not one, not two, but three more seasons on their way.
Concrete Cowboy is streaming now on Netflix after premiering on Friday, April 2.
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute is available to stream now on Netflix after premiering on Wednesday, April 7.
