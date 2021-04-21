Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2021

As we begin to see the end of April and look forward to the sunny days of May ahead, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites hitting the road. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorites like 50 First Dates, The Blair Witch Project, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Pursuit of Happyness are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few series like Seasons 1 through 4 of Sherlock. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in May, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 5/1 - 5/29 Leaving 5/1/21: Hoarders: Season 10 Leaving 5/3/21: War Horse Leaving 5/5/21: Hangman Leaving 5/6/21: City of God: 10 Years Later Lockout Leaving 5/7/21: The Chosen Ones House at the End of the Street Leaving 5/10/21: Quartet Leaving 5/14/21: Sherlock: Series 1-4 Leaving 5/18/21: Trumbo Leaving 5/29/21: American Crime: Seasons 1-3 My Week with Marilyn The One I Love

LEAVING 5/31 50 First Dates Act of Valor All Dogs Go to Heaven The Blair Witch Project Brokeback Mountain The Boy Deliver Us from Eva The Help I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Julie & Julia Marauders Milk Miracle National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz The Pursuit of Happyness The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption Soul Surfer Striptease Waiting...

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge, including new original movies every single week in 2021. Here's what we think you should stream this month. (Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020) Bridgerton: From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future. Season 1 of Bridgerton is available to stream now, with not one, not two, but three more seasons on their way.

CONCRETE COWBOY (Photo: Netflix) While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father's vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Starring Idris Elba, Concrete Cowboy is a fictionalized version of the story of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club — a real-life organization that brought horsemanship to the inner city in Philadelphia. Concrete Cowboy is streaming now on Netflix after premiering on Friday, April 2.

'DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE' (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty, Getty) In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year. Typically, MusiCares events are not televised and are part of a pre-Grammys celebration. But this year's has been made available to the public via Netflix to help honor America's original sweetheart, Dolly Parton. Performers include Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Nettles, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Yolanda Adams and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, among others. Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute is available to stream now on Netflix after premiering on Wednesday, April 7.