Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 15)

Netflix's streaming library is growing this weekend. Along with new additions from this week's rollout, including titles such as Girls5eva Season 3 and Young Royals Season 3, Netflix subscribers settling in for a relaxing weekend will have eight new titles to enjoy as Netflix checks even more TV series, films, and Netflix originals off of its March 2024 content list.

'Chicken Nugget' Premiere Date: Friday, March 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "mysterious machine. This is only the beginning of a series of unpredictable events. A tearful and comic mystery of two men struggling to save their lover/daughter."

'Irish Wish' Premiere Date: Friday, March 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love and finds herself in an alternate reality where a chance encounter shows her that sometimes you need to be careful who you wish for. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

'Iron Reign' Premiere Date: Friday, March 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Barcelona's sea port receives almost 6.000 containers per day. Goods from all over the world which, in just a year, can hide over 30.000 kilos of cocaine, making the port city one of Europe's most important entrances in the profitable business of drug trafficking. Joaquin Manchado knows well, he is the owner of the main terminal in the port of Barcelona. If someone wants to import an illegal load through the port they need to count with his support as well as the collaboration of all the criminal network he has shaped around him. However, an unexpected accident and the disappearance of an important load of cocaine will unchain a ruthless war riddled with murders and revenges."

'Murder Mubarak' Premiere Date: Friday, March 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer."

'The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, March 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The true crime docu series The Outreau case: a french nightmare delves into one of France's biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead, when other inhabitants of the town appear to also be involved. Between accusation and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles."

'30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner' Premiere Date: Sunday, March 17

Type: Licensed Documentary

Synopsis: "Go beyond the polarizing persona of Christian Laettner to learn the complete story behind this lightning rod of college basketball."

'30 for 30: Survive and Advance' Premiere Date: Sunday, March 17

Type: Licensed Documentary

Synopsis: "In 1983, the NC State Wolfpack, coached by Jim Valvano, stayed alive in the postseason by winning nine do-or-die games in a row -- seven of which they were losing in the final minute -- beating the likes of Michael Jordan and three-time National Player of the Year Ralph Sampson. The unlikely squad made it to the national championship game against No. 1 Houston, aka Phi Slama Jama, a team featuring future NBA Top 50 all-time players Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. NC State was one of the biggest underdogs ever in the final game, one that went down as possibly the best college basketball game in history-ending with one of the most well-known plays of all time. Told through the eyes of senior captain Dereck Whittenburg, the film takes a poignant look at Jim Valvano and his remarkable impact."

'30 for 30: The Fab Five' Premiere Date: Sunday, March 17

Type: Licensed Documentary

Synopsis: "The 1991 University of Michigan men's basketball recruiting class in which five freshman known as The Fab Five revolutionized college basketball."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to three titles this weekend. On Friday, Get On Up and Savages are scheduled to exit, with The Cursed slated for a Sunday departure. The films will be followed by several more departures later in the month. Leaving 3/19/24

Carol Leaving 3/29/24

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Leaving 3/30/24

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3