Netflix Series Gets Optimistic Update Amid Streaming Boom

Add Loudermilk to the increasing list of shows revived by their rise to popularity on Netflix. Peter Farrelly's dramedy series about the effects of addiction, which was largely overlooked during its original run on the now-defunct AT&T Audience Network, has been resurrected on the streamer in the six years following its initial debut. Loudermilk ranked eighth in Nielsen's Top 10 for Streaming Originals (Jan. 8-14) with 846 million viewing minutes, per Deadline.

Even though the series is centered around a cranky rehab counselor and former music critic, Sam Loudermilk (played by Ron Livingston), who has struggled with addiction, Farrelly has said that he is not shocked at its newfound success. According to the Green Book filmmaker, there is still a chance that another season can happen in the future.

Asked whether Loudermilk Season 4 would ever happen, Farrelly assured ComingSoon that "two more seasons are coming," although he wasn't sure where.

"Absolutely. Guaranteed. A hundred percent," he said. "I'm going to do two more seasons. I don't know where yet, but we're going to do it. The show's too good. I have it mapped out for seven seasons. We always did. And we know where we want to go with it. The three-year break that we just got from the last one works right into it. Because the last episode, he sold his book, and now we cut to three years later — the book blew up. It's a huge hit.

"Now he's back in the high life. He's having lunch with Neil Young, but he's got these bananaheads he's trying to take care of in his twelve-step group. And it's a really interesting world. It's sort of a cross between Loudermilk and a Larry Sanders show. So I'm really looking forward to it, but we're gonna do it."

Farrelly summed up his thoughts on finding an audience for the series as 'the nicest surprise' of his career. "It's just very rewarding," he said. "And in a lot of ways, I'm happy it happened this way. Because the great thing about the Audience Network, where we made it — which no longer exists — is they gave us freedom. They said, 'Go do whatever you want to do.' And we were able to create something special. I don't know if we could have done that if we were doing it at any other place. It would've handcuffed us."

Additionally, Farrelly told Deadline that he intends to shop the series for additional seasons, but "my dream is to, again, have Netflix pick it up." "It's got a home there," he said.