3 'Love Is Blind' Stars Joining Another Netflix Show

After having bad luck in the pods on Love Is Blind, three stars are trying for their second chance at love on Netflix's Perfect Match. It was announced during the Season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind that Season 4's Micah Lussier, Season 5's Izzy Zapata, and Season 6's Jessica Vestal will be part of the cast of Perfect Match Season 2. The series brings together stars from numerous Netflix reality shows, including Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Too Hot to Handle, to pair up and compete in challenges to see if they can find their perfect match.

Nick Lachey also serves as host of Perfect Match, which made the announcement during the reunion even better. Adding on to the fact that for the first time, the reunion brought back familiar faces rather than just solely focusing on the current season. Bartise Bowden, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, Shayne Jansen, and Diamond Jack from previous seasons of Love Is Blind participated in the first season of Perfect Match. Bowden, Chamblin, and Jansen were finalists.

Lussier was engaged to Paul Peden after falling in love in the pods in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. While they made it to the altar, Peden couldn't go through with it. After trying to work things out, they ultimately couldn't do it. Zapata also made it to the altar for his season with Stacy Snyder, but she ended things as she wanted more time to develop their relationship. As for Vestal, she formed a connection with Jimmy Presnell, who chose Chelsea Blackwell. The two broke up just before the wedding, but recent sightings suggest they might be back together.

As of now, the rest of the cast for Season 2 of Perfect Match has yet to be announced, but with the series coming to Netflix this summer, according to ET, it hopefully shouldn't be too long. It's also possible that even more Love Is Blind cast members could be joining, as some participants join Perfect Match after the first episode.

It will surely be exciting to see Micah, Izzy, and Jessica back on screen and once again searching for the one. This time, they will be able to see them and really try out their connection while competing against their fellow Netflix stars. More information on Perfect Match Season 2 should be released soon, but in the meantime, the first season is available to stream, as well as all six seasons of Love Is Blind on Netflix.