Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 7)

Netflix's streaming library is growing! This weekend, the streamer will continue to check titles off the June 2024 content list as it drops everything from the new Netflix original series Hierarchy to the Glenn Powell-starring thriller film Hit Man, the titles joining the long list of other TV series and movies that have already been added this month. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

What was added this week? Avail. 6/3/24

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9 Avail. 6/4/24

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/5/24

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How to Rob a Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Paris – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/6/24

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura – NETFLIX ANIME

Basma – NETFLIX FILM

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is saying goodbye to a hit series this weekend. On Sunday, Seasons 27 and 28 of British motoring magazine and entertainment series Top Gear are scheduled to exit. The departure will be followed by many others throughout the month. Leaving 6/16/24

The Mule Leaving 6/23/24

The Invitation Leaving 6/25/24

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game Leaving 6/28/24

Meg 2: The Trench

'Perfect Match': Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, June 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition – but only one pair will be named the perfect match."

'Hit Man' Premiere Date: Friday, June 7

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies, Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary's hit man personas – the mysteriously sexy Ron – their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes. Co-written by Linklater and Powell and inspired by an unbelievable true story, Hit Man is a cleverly existential comedy about identity."