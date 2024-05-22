New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in June 2024

June is almost here, meaning a fresh slate of content is heading to Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the full list of titles headed to the streaming library next month, a long list of TV series and movies that also includes nearly five dozen new and returning Netflix originals. June will be a big one for fans of some of Netflix's biggest titles. Following its premiere in May, the hit drama Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name, will return with its final four episodes of Season 3. Based on Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the fourth novel of Quinn's series, the season focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Netflix's hit That '70s Show revival, That '90s Show, and the reality series The Mole will also return for their second seasons, with Sweet Tooth set to return for its third and final outing. Other originals hitting the streamer next month include My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 5, the Jessica Alba-starring action film Trigger Warning, and the anticipated action rom-com Hit Man, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in June 2024.

June 1 – June 5 Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 6/1)

After his mother's new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he's never met. Little Baby Bum: Music Time Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 6/3)

Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan, and Bari are learning more than ever before! Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 6/4)

Brooklyn, are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging, and moving into a new phase of his life: his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King's Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024, only on Netflix. The Price of Nonna's Inheritance (IT) – NETFLIX FILM(Avail. 6/4)

When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life – and their inheritance. Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/5)

This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' rise, rule, and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials. How to Rob a Bank – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/5)

It's 1990s Seattle, and the world's best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist. Under Paris (FR) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 6/5)

Sophia, a brilliant scientist, comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

June 6 – June 10 Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 6/6)

It's the ultimate showdown. The toughest fighters from "Baki Hanma" and "Kengan Ashura" clash in this unprecedented, hard-hitting martial arts crossover. Basma (SA) – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 6/6)

A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths. Kübra: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/6)

With new powers – and new problems – will Gökhan lead his followers to salvation or damnation? Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/6)

Out of prison, notorious black-market currency trader Nelma Kodama exposes her part in a major Brazilian corruption scandal. Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/6)

The Mexican defender recounts his wins and losses in football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours, and determination. Sweet Tooth Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/6)

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick – and finally discovering the truth about hybrids. Hierarchy (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/7)

The top 0.01% of Jooshin High School students control law and order, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world. Hit Man – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 6/7)

Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater's noir comedy inspired by a wild true story. Perfect Match Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/7)

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition – but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

June 11 – June 15 Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 6/11)

From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special. Tour de France: Unchained Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/11)

The 110th edition of the Tour de France is more eventful than ever as teams change, favorites falter, and challengers abound in an electrifying 2023 race. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/12)

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/12)

The Goldin team expands beyond sports memorabilia and tackles the high-stakes world of pop culture collectibles, including comics, relics, and more. Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/12)

Thousands of terracotta warriors guard the first Chinese emperor's tomb. This is their story, told through archeological evidence and vivid reenactments. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/13)

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Doctor Climax (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/13)

In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist. Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/14)

Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar. Ultraman: Rising – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 6/14)

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father's duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero. Miss Night and Day (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/15)

A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.

June 16 – June 20 Agents of Mystery (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/18)

Six "agents of mystery" with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways. Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/18)

They're changing the world – one joke at a time. Explore the history, evolution and impact of LGBTQ+ comedians in this funny, heartfelt documentary featuring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O'Donnell, Scott Thompson, Margaret Cho, and many more. Black Barbie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/19)

Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them. Inheritance – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 6/19)

When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family's quest to secure a portion of his wealth. Kleks Academy (PL) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 6/19)

To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks. Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/19)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first. The Accidental Twins (CO) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/20)

Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/20)

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish – kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access to this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, making the team is a dream-but that's only the beginning.

June 21 – June 25 Gangs of Galicia (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/21)

When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader. Trigger Warning – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 6/21)

A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. The Victims' Game Season 2 (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 6/21)

Just as Fang Yi-jen prepares to start a new life with his daughter, he gets entangled in a murder case and becomes a prime suspect. Rising Impact (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 6/22)

When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer. Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 6/25)

Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series.