Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2024
Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June — catch them before they're gone.
With June on its way, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library to make room for the round of new additions. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in June 2024. Fans of including Footloose, Ready Player One, the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, NCIS, Top Gear, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in June 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
Leaving 6/1 - 6/29
Leaving 6/2/24
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
Leaving 6/9/24
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
Leaving 6/16/24
The Mule
Leaving 6/23/24
The Invitation
Leaving 6/25/24
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
Leaving 6/28/24
Meg 2: The Trench
Leaving 6/29/24
NCIS: Seasons 1-11
Leaving 6/31
28 Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Single Man
Annie
Blended
Colombiana
Fear
Firestarter
Footloose
Godzilla
The Holiday
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Man
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
