Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2024

With June on its way, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library to make room for the round of new additions. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in June 2024. Fans of including Footloose, Ready Player One, the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, NCIS, Top Gear, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in June 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

Leaving 6/1 - 6/29 Leaving 6/2/24

Bullet Train

Ready Player One Leaving 6/9/24

Top Gear: Seasons 27-28 Leaving 6/16/24

The Mule Leaving 6/23/24

The Invitation Leaving 6/25/24

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game Leaving 6/28/24

Meg 2: The Trench Leaving 6/29/24

NCIS: Seasons 1-11

Leaving 6/31 Leaving 6/31

28 Days

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Single Man

Annie

Blended

Colombiana

Fear

Firestarter

Footloose

Godzilla

The Holiday

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Man

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Shrek Forever After

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the May 2024 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix) Bridgerton Season 3

Netflix's hit historical drama Bridgerton is back, and this season, it's tackling the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Based on Julia Quinn's romance novel series of the same name, Bridgerton is set in Regency era in England and centers around eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. Season 3 adapts Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix now. The final four episodes of the season drop on June 13.

The Circle Season 6 (Photo: Netflix) Netflix's favorite original game show officially returned for its sixth season in May, with more spicy chats, cheeky emojis, and flirty messages. The hit series brings together a group of contestants competing to win a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer, pitting players against each other as they remain isolated within separate apartments within the same building. The Circle Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.