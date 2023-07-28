Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 28)

The final days of July are here, and Netflix is using this time to bulk up its content catalogue. This weekend, as the world prepares to welcome August, the streaming giant is dropping eight new titles, and all but one of them are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's additions include everything from the new Netflix Family title Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie to the debut of the documentary How to Become a Cult Leader. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Perfect Story' (Photo: FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX) Premiere Date: Friday, July 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Margot and David come from different worlds. She is heiress to a hotel empire. He has to work three jobs to make ends meet. But when their paths come together, they realise that only they can help each other win back the love of their lives." prevnext

'Captain Fall' Premiere Date: Friday, July 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who's using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them." prevnext

'D.P.: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, July 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Jun-ho and Ho-yeol of the Deserter Pursuit (D.P.) unit continue to struggle against the harsh realities and injustices that remain unchanged in this Netflix Series." prevnext

'Hidden Strike' Premiere Date: Friday, July 28

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Two ex-special forces soldiers must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad's "Highway of Death" to the safety of the Green Zone." prevnext

'How to Become a Cult Leader Premiere Date: Friday, July 28

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Narrator Peter Dinklage reveals the playbook to achieving unconditional love, endless devotion, and the power to control people's minds, bodies and souls." prevnext

'Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie' Premiere Date: Friday, July 28

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city." prevnext

'The Tailor: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, July 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Terzi tells the story of Peyami, a young and famous tailor who inherited talent and successful business from his grandfather. With the death of his grandfather, Peyami brings his biggest secret to the core of his life in Istanbul and now has to take care of him without a soul finding out the truth. Running away from her abusive relationship with Dimitri, Esvet mysteriously appears in Peyami and Mustafa's lives with her own secrets." prevnext

'The Uncanny Counter: Season 2' Premiere Date: Saturday, July 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Although the Netflix streaming library is safe from exits this weekend, the streamer has a few more departures scheduled for July before it welcomes in the first titles from its August 2023 content list. Leaving 7/31/23

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Underworld