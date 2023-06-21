Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2023

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in July 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come July, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in July, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 7/9/23
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 7/12/23
Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Leaving 7/14/23
Married at First Sight: Season 11

Leaving 7/20/23
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale

Leaving 7/23/23
Popples: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 7/24/23
Serenity

Leaving 7/25/23
August: Osage County

Leaving 7/31/23
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Underworld

