Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2023
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in July 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come July, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in July, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 7/9 - 7/25
Leaving 7/9/23
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 7/12/23
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving 7/14/23
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving 7/20/23
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving 7/23/23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 7/24/23
Serenity
Leaving 7/25/23
August: Osage Countyprevnext
Leaving 7/31/
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Underworldprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new Netflix titles coming in July, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES: As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. Manifest Season 4, Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix starting June 2.prevnext
Never Have I Ever: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES
Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future? Mindy Kaling's teen comedy returns for its fourth and final season, which is available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
Break Point: Part 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The most promising players in tennis see dreams realized and hopes dashed as the second half of the 2022 season takes them from Wimbledon to the US Open. The second half of Break Point is available to stream on Netflix starting June 21.prevnext
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - NETFLIX SERIES
Bridgerton fans who can't wait for the new season should check out its new spinoff, Queen Charlotte. Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this "Bridgerton" universe prequel.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream on Netflix now.prev