Netflix Reveals Major New App Feature

The My Netflix tab is now available on the streamer's iOS app and is set to roll out on Android in early August.

Finding your next binge on Netflix is now easier than ever. The streaming giant on Monday introduced the new My Netflix feature on the Netflix app, a new tab described as a "one-stop shop tailored to you."

Currently available on the Netflix iOS app, the new My Netflix tab provides shortcuts to help users find what they want to watch. The tab features a consolidated view of users' downloads, TV series and movies they've given a thumbs up to, shows and films they've saved to their My List, trailers they've watched, reminders they've set, titles they are currently in the middle of streaming, titles they've recently watched, and more. With the introduction of the My Netflix tab, Netflix's mobile apps still include the Home tab, where users can browse the streamer's full content catalogue and see their "continue watching options," as well as other sections of the app.

(Photo: Netflix)

"Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you'll see on the My Netflix tab," Netflix product manager Edith Chao wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

The My Netflix tab, which takes the place of the Downloads tab on the app, was made available to the streamer's iOS app on Monday. It is set to roll out on Android in early August, but an exact date hasn't yet been announced. A Netflix spokesperson told The My Netflix tab is now available on the streamer's iOS app and is set to roll out on Android in early August. that the expansion of the My Netflix feature to other platforms was "something we're exploring, but no exact timeframe yet."

Netflix currently offers three subscription tiers in the U.S. The Standard with Ads plan, which costs $6.99 per month, is an ad-supported plan that allows subscribers to stream on two devices at a time. While the tier gives subscribers access to the majority of Netflix's content catalogue, not all titles are available. Costing $15.49 per month, the Standard plan allows unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games and streaming on two supported devices at once. The priciest plan is the Premium plan, which costs $19.99 per month. The streamer earlier this month got rid of its Basic plan, which cost $9.99 per month. Netflix also no longer allows password sharing.