New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in July 2023

Netflix will be the go-to source for summer entertainment next month. With just days left in the month of June, and as the streamer continues to add the last titles from its June 2023 content list, Netflix on Wednesday dropped its complete list of titles arriving in July 2023, a list that will see 62 new and returning Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials joining the streaming library. July's round of Netflix originals will have a little bit of everything for just about everyone. The entire family will be able to gather round and watch Season 2 of the streamer's Netflix Family title StoryBots: Answer Time, while reality TV lovers can binge Season 5 of Too Hot to Handle. Bakers can settle in with not one, but two, returning baking competitions, with both Sugar Rush: The Baking Point and The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 7 dropping. July will also bring with it some highly-anticipated titles, including the first part of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, the second half of The Witcher Season 3, and Bird Box Barcelona, a follow-up film to the Sandra Bullock-starring Netflix film that smashed records in 2018 While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in July 2023.

July 1 - July 5 The Dragon Prince: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY (TBD)

The search for Aaravos' prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves' kingdom. Dream (KR) – NETFLIX FILM (TBD)

Don't count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup – despite a cranky coach. Kohrra (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives. The Murderer (TH) – NETFLIX FILM (TBD)

After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer – and British expat Earl is the prime suspect. THE DAYS (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 1)

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat – an unprecedented nuclear disaster. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (July 3)

UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world's oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within. The King Who Never Was (IT) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (July 4)

This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in '78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer – NETFLIX COMEDY (July 4)

Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his "admiration" for Brad Pitt, what it's like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix. Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 5)

In this new season, Joel and Anita's futures are accidentally intertwined – so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order. My Happy Marriage (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (July 5)

Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine. WHAM! (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (July 5)

July 6 - July 10 Deep Fake Love (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 6)

Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game. Gold Brick (FR) – NETFLIX FILM (July 6)

Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES (July 6)

With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she's charged with murder. Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) – NETFLIX FAMILY (July 6)

Carlo is a wacky, fun-loving boy with a passion for cookies and adventure. But after he falls into a magically deep sleep, things will never be the same! Fatal Seduction (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 7)

A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her. Hack My Home – NETFLIX SERIES (July 7)

A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families' homes in inventive ways. The Out-Laws – NETFLIX FILM (July 7)

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws. Seasons (PH) – NETFLIX FILM (July 7)

After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again – but they might just find it in each other. StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (July 10)

The 'Bots are back to answer more curious questions from kids like you, like how do bubbles form? Why does the moon change shape? And how is glass made? Unknown: Killer Robots – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (July 10)

July 11 - July 15 Nineteen to Twenty (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 11)

A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together – experiencing freedom and all the "firsts" of adulthood. Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) – NETFLIX FILM (July 12)

When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic's secrets. Quarterback – NETFLIX SERIES (July 12)

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season. Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (July 12)

With some shocking wins, humanity has defied the expectation of the gods. But will they survive the upcoming rounds against some heavy-hitting deities? Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 12)

In this adrenaline-soaked series, six teams of culinary artists blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top? Burn the House Down (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 13)

To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home. Devil's Advocate (KW) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 13)

In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife. Sonic Prime: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (July 13)

With the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time. Survival of the Thickest – NETFLIX SERIES (July 13)

After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 14)

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother's future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man. Bird Box Barcelona (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (July 14)

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows. Five Star Chef (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 14)

Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham Hotel. Love Tactics 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM (July 14)

Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (July 14)

Another sultry but sexless retreat awaits, under Lana's watchful eye, for a group of incurably flirty singles hoping to win a massive $200,000 prize. Country Queen (KY) – NETFLIX SERIES (July 15)

July 16 - July 20 Unknown: Cave of Bones – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (July 17)

A colorful Mexican town. Two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad's memory in a car rally full of adrenaline – and banda music. The Deepest Breath – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (July 19)

The story of a champion freediver and expert safety diver, whose lives seemed fated to converge at the height of their careers. A look at the thrilling rewards – and inescapable risks – of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean. Supa Team 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX FAMILY (July 20)

In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four teenage girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world as undercover superheroes. Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (July 20)

July 21 - July 25 They Cloned Tyrone – NETFLIX FILM (July 21)

An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy. Dew Drop Diaries – NETFLIX FAMILY (July 24)

From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies-in-training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (July 24)

Mark Normand's first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago's famed The Vic Theatre, premieres July 25. The special covers Mark's bold take on most things you're not supposed to cover. As it's appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS. Sintonia: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (July 25)

