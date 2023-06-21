Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2023
The full list of titles coming to Netflix in July 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new content will premiere on July 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in July are Tom Segura: Sledgehammer, Bird Box: Barcelona, and Too Hot to Handle Season 5. Some oldies but goodies hitting Netflix are Bridesmaids, Jumanji (1995), and Star Trek.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July 2023.
COMING 7/1
THE DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
COMING 7/3 - 7/7
Avail. 7/3/23
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/4/23
The King Who Never Was (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 7/5/23
Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Happy Marriage (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
WHAM! (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/6/23
Deep Fake Love (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Brick (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/7/23
Fatal Seduction (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hack My Home -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Out-Laws -- NETFLIX FILM
Seasons (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 7/10 - 7/19
Avail. 7/10/23
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Unknown: Killer Robots -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/11/23
Nineteen to Twenty (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/12/23
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Quarterback -- NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/13/23
Burn the House Down (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Devil's Advocate (KW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Survival of the Thickest -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/14/23
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Bird Box Barcelona (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Five Star Chef (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Tactics 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/15/23
Country Queen (KY) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
Avail. 7/16/23
Ride Along
Avail. 7/17/23
Unknown: Cave of Bones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/19/23
The (Almost) Legends (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Deepest Breath -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 7/20 - 7/31
Avail. 7/20/23
Supa Team 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/21/23
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/24/23
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/25/23
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Sintonia: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/26/23
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/27/23
Happiness For Beginners -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Paradise (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Today We'll Talk About That Day (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/28/23
A Perfect Story (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Fall -- NETFLIX SERIES
D.P.: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/29/23
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/31/23
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
