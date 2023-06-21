Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2023

By Libby Birk

The full list of titles coming to Netflix in July 2023 is here! Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While some new content will premiere on July 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in July are Tom Segura: Sledgehammer, Bird Box: Barcelona, and Too Hot to Handle Season 5. Some oldies but goodies hitting Netflix are Bridesmaids, Jumanji (1995), and Star Trek.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July 2023.

COMING 7/1

THE DAYS (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

COMING 7/3 - 7/7

Avail. 7/3/23

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/4/23

The King Who Never Was (IT) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 7/5/23

Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Happy Marriage (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

WHAM! (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/6/23

Deep Fake Love (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Brick (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/7/23

Fatal Seduction (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hack My Home -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Out-Laws -- NETFLIX FILM

Seasons (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 7/10 - 7/19

Avail. 7/10/23

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Killer Robots -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/11/23

Nineteen to Twenty (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/12/23

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Quarterback -- NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/13/23

Burn the House Down (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Devil's Advocate (KW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Survival of the Thickest -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/14/23

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bird Box Barcelona (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Five Star Chef (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Tactics 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/15/23

Country Queen (KY) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

Avail. 7/16/23

Ride Along

Avail. 7/17/23

Unknown: Cave of Bones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/19/23

The (Almost) Legends (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Deepest Breath -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 7/20 - 7/31

Avail. 7/20/23

Supa Team 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/21/23

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/24/23

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/25/23

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Sintonia: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/26/23

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/27/23

Happiness For Beginners -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Paradise (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Today We'll Talk About That Day (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/28/23

A Perfect Story (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Fall -- NETFLIX SERIES

D.P.: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/29/23

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/31/23

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

