7 Netflix Hacks to Totally Change Your Experience

As Netflix has become more and more ubiquitous, some complaints about the streaming service have become more common as well, but many of them have solutions you may not be aware of. Across the different apps on different devices, Netflix has all kinds of obscure features and customizable tailor a personal experience for each user. Here are some of the best "hacks" to make the streamer work for you. Netflix one of the first widely-available streaming services and therefore it set the template for the industry in many ways, but today it is constantly compared to competitors. If there's another app you prefer for one reason or another, chances are you can toggle certain features on and off until Netflix works like your favorite app – for example, turning off autoplay trailers. You can also help the app understand your tastes to manage recommendations, and you can even manipulate your subscription schedule to avoid being overcharged. Read on for the specific best practices to optimize your time on Netflix.

Turn Off Autoplay for Previews (Photo: SOPA Images) Many users dislike the way Netflix autoplays previews if you simply hover over a title. This feature can actually be turned off. To do so, you need to tap the account icon and select "Account." Under the heading "Profile & Parental Controls," select your user profile and tap the downward-pointing arrow to the right of your picture. You should see a section reading "Playback settings" – click the link that says "change" beside it. Here, you should see six checkboxes allowing you to customize your viewing experience, including one that says "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices." Uncheck that box if you want to scroll in silence. Here, you can also enact the next tip described below.

Turn Off Autoplay for Next Episode From the same menu described above, you can uncheck the box reading "Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices." This will prevent TV shows from autoplaying the next episode if you're not in a binge-watching mood. Once again, to get to this menu you'll need to click the account icon in the upper righthand side of the Netflix homepage, then scroll down and select "Account." From there, find your own profile under "Profile & Parental Controls," then click the arrow beside your profile icon. Scroll down to the item reading "playback settings" and click the link to the right of it which reads "change." You can make several changes to your viewing experience from there.

Edit Watch History Netflix keeps careful track of your viewing history to make recommendations to you and to influence the company's renewal decisions on TV shows and movies. However, you may not want to face your own viewing history all the time – or you may not want other users on your account to see it. Fortunately, you can remove embarrassing titles from your history from the Account page. Click your profile icon in the upper-righthand corner of the Netflix homepage and select "Account" once again. Find your user icon and tap the downward-facing arrow beside it. In the options that appear there, one should read "Viewing activity." Tap that one. It will show you your own history in detail, but each title should have a circle with a diagonal line through it on the right-most column. Click this icon to remove a title from your history.

Secure Your Profile Just because you share your Netflix account with other users doesn't mean you need to give them access to your profile. You can secure your little slice of Netflix with a personal identification number (PIN) from your Account settings. Again, click your profile icon, select "Account," and click the dropdown menu beside your own account. This time, select "Profile Lock" from the options available. Click "Change" to add a PIN to your profile. You will be able to create a code so that no one else will be able to get into your profile, preserving your queue at last.

Download Content on Mobile Devices (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Users who watch Netflix on the go absolutely must look into content downloads. Not only does this allow for offline viewing, it allows you to watch movies and TV shows without eating into your data. If you find yourself in a place with free public Wi-Fi, you can take full advantage by downloading some titles to watch later without impacting your own data charges. This feature can also use less battery on smartphones, tablets and laptops as well. You'll need to open the Netflix app on your mobile device and find the "Download" button. This will not be available on a browser, so laptop users will need to install Netflix's app for MacOS or Microsoft. With that, titles that allow downloads should simply display a "download" button alongside the other options. Netflix even has a feature called "Smart Downloads" which prompts the streamer to download upcoming episodes of shows you're watching whenever possible. This prevents clutter and saves space on your device, without forcing you to manage the process yourself. You can toggle that on under the "App Settings" menu. Note that downloads are only available on the "Standard" subscription tier and the "Premium" subscription tier, not the "Standard with Ads" tier.

Limit Mobile Date Usage Whether you're downloading titles ahead of time or streaming them, you can still save on data by customizing your mobile settings. First, tap on your profile icon and go to the App Settings menu again. This time, select the "Cellular Data Usage" menu, then select "Video Playback." Here, you can specify that Netflix should only download content or stream content while you are connected to a Wi-Fi network. This will prevent unexpected upcharges when your cell phone bill arrives. From this same menu, you can also choose "Save Data," which is a more moderate option. This will ensure that Netflix favors lower video quality while you're away from Wi-Fi, which can still save a lot of money in the long run.