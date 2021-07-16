Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 16)

Netflix is kicking off a new weekend with a slate of fresh content. With the streamer well in the midst of its July 2021 content list, and coming on the heels of the more than a dozen titles added this week, a total of 11 new titles will be added to the streaming library this weekend. Subscribers can expect to begin seeing these new additions appearing in the library on Friday, the titles continuing to roll out through Sunday. This weekend will prove to be a big one for the platform. Along with the return of one docuseries dishing out plenty of answers and the premiere of Netflix's reboot of one beloved animated series, this weekend will also see the streamer taking subscribers into Shadyside one final time in the third and final installment of Fear Street. The trilogy of films is an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series of the same name and the first two titles in the trilogy have already proven popular among subscribers. This weekend will also bring with it one major franchise, with Netflix stocking all five Twilight films. Fans have eagerly been awaiting the additions ever since Netflix confirmed in June the movies would be headed to the platform. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Deep' Chronic insomnia will become a fight for survival when Netflix debuts Deep, the streamer's newest film, on Friday, July 16. The film follows medical students Jane, Win, Cin, and Peach, who are lured into a neuroscience experiment called Deep, which could see them making a fortune if they stay awake, but if they fall asleep for more than 60 seconds, they die. When the experiment takes a horrible turn, the four students find themselves in high-stakes gamble that will ultimately determine their fate. prevnext

'Explained: Season 3' Netflix is getting ready to illuminate subscribers' world and bestow a little knowledge when its hit docuseries Explained returns for its third outing on Friday. Originally debuting back in May 2018, the series puts the spotlight on topical issues that impact people's lives. Season 3 will tackle topics including monarchies, apologies, man's best friend, plastic surgery, and even more fascinating topics. While the series returns on Friday, Explained releases new episodes on a weekly basis. prevnext

'Fear Street Part 3: 1666' Netflix is daring to venture back to Shadyside one final time in the third and final installment of its film adaptation of R.L. Stine's beloved Fear Street book series. Much like the books, the film trilogy takes place in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio over the course of three different time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. After documenting the terrifying ordeals faced in '94 and then in '78, Netflix is going back to where it all started in Part 3: 1666, which holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to Shadyside's future. prevnext

'Johnny Test' The wild adventures of Johnny, his dog Dukey and his twin sisters, Susan and Mary are starting again! On Friday, Netflix's Johnny Test reboot premieres! The beloved animated series aired for six seasons between 2005 and 2014, with The WB/The CW airing Seasons 1-3 and Cartoon Network airing Season 4-6. In Netflix's revamp of the series, the imaginative boy, his dog, and his two science-loving sisters will find themselves getting into some trouble with their adventures with a device called the GPS-scape that can send the gang around the globe and a robot baby introduced to the Test family. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/16/21:

The Beguiled

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 Avail. 7/17/21:

Cosmic Sin prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Subscribers are getting lucky, as this weekend will not see any titles departing the streaming library. That breath of relief will be short-lived, though, as Netflix prepares to say goodbye to several titles before the month of July is over. Leaving 7/19/21:

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1 Leaving 7/22/21:

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4 Leaving 7/28/21:

The Croods Leaving 7/30/21:

Spotlight Leaving 7/31/21:

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend's Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland prevnext