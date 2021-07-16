'Twilight' on Netflix: Fans Ecstatic After All 5 Movies Added to Streaming Platform
When dawn broke on Friday, Netflix subscribers had an entire saga of one beloved film franchise to watch, and talk of the films quickly eclipsed all other discussions on social media. After first confirming in June the films would be headed to the streaming platform, Netflix on July 16 added the complete Twilight saga, meaning fans can now binge all five films in the franchise – 2008's Twilight, 2009's The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010's The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1, and 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2.
Based on Stephenie Meyer's wildly popular book series of the same name, the franchise follows the love story of Edward Cullen, a vampire, and human high school student Bella Swan. After becoming a popular book series, their first screen adaptation, The Twilight Saga, had its theatrical debut on Nov. 21, 2008, making trademark names out of Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Pattinson, and officially pitting Team Edward against Team Jacob. The second film, New Moon, was released just a year later and broke the box office records as the biggest midnight screening and opening day in history. In the years since their release, the films have become something akin to a cult classic, with scenes like the baseball scene in the first film frequently generating buzz on social media and fans applauding the films' soundtracks.
Unsurprisingly, as the films made their Netflix debut, marking the first time all five films have been available for streaming on a single platform since their very brief run on Hulu, fans clamored to binge them, and social media ignited with chatter. In fact, the Twilight saga even became a trending topic on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what Twilight fans are saying as they sit down for a rewatch of the franchise.
now that the twilight saga is finally on netflix this is going to be me the whole day pic.twitter.com/zO1aS348MK— daisy (@ahadaisy) July 16, 2021
Reacting to the newest addition to the Netflix streaming library, one excited fan wished a "Happy 'The Entire Twilight Saga Is Now On Netflix' Day to all who celebrate."
the Twilight saga is on Netflix now !!!!! #Twilight pic.twitter.com/dd9lI2BLCe— Arleth ♡ (@arllethh) July 16, 2021
Even those who have the entire collection of DVDs were excited for the films to make their Netflix debut. Showing off their Twilight DVDs, one person tweeted, "I don't care if I have the Twilight saga on dvd and blu ray. I'm still binge watching on Netflix!!!!!"
no thoughts just watching the twilight saga on @netflix today pic.twitter.com/wvofSsHMhj— best of twilight ❁ (@archivetwilight) July 16, 2021
"The Twilight Saga is now on Netflix so, I think it's a good time to tell y'all that I LOVE Twilight and I'm so sorry I kept it a secret for so long," shared another fan. "Twilight is horrible and I love it."
THE WHOLE TWILIGHT SAGA BEING ON NETFLIX MAKES ME SO MF HAPPY pic.twitter.com/hyZlRqV29h— kalli (@KlHYOO) July 16, 2021
"The twilight saga just came out on netflix. nobody text me," wrote somebody else, with another person responding to the tweet by weighing in on the longstanding vampire versus werewolf debate. "I'd rather transform into a wolf than glow in the sun," that person wrote.
Imma wear this while I binge watch the twilight saga 😌 pic.twitter.com/jbsJyqW3Ew— Sai 🦋 (@thesairaakram) July 16, 2021
"The twilight saga is finally on netflix!! time to watch them for the millionth time," tweeted another fan, with somebody else adding, "Eh who's counting, it got me through blurrsday aka covid year 2020."
NOW THAT THE TWILIGHT MOVIES ARE ON NETFLIX LETS BRING BACK ONE OF THE BEST SCENES #Twilight pic.twitter.com/TwifYWow2a— diana (@ytdianax) July 16, 2021
"REMINDER: THE TWILIGHT SAGA IS NOW ON NETFLIX IN THE US !!!" added somebody else. "brb. gonna regress into my twilight phase again."
Twilight Saga just dropped on Netflix. Who’s coming over for a watch party??? pic.twitter.com/eF5iBY0bzN— danielle 🦇 (@graveyardwitch_) July 16, 2021
"I was gonna film some sketches after work but the twilight saga is on Netflix, so there goes the rest of my day," wrote another person.