'Twilight' on Netflix: Fans Ecstatic After All 5 Movies Added to Streaming Platform

When dawn broke on Friday, Netflix subscribers had an entire saga of one beloved film franchise to watch, and talk of the films quickly eclipsed all other discussions on social media. After first confirming in June the films would be headed to the streaming platform, Netflix on July 16 added the complete Twilight saga, meaning fans can now binge all five films in the franchise – 2008's Twilight, 2009's The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010's The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1, and 2012's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2.

Based on Stephenie Meyer's wildly popular book series of the same name, the franchise follows the love story of Edward Cullen, a vampire, and human high school student Bella Swan. After becoming a popular book series, their first screen adaptation, The Twilight Saga, had its theatrical debut on Nov. 21, 2008, making trademark names out of Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Pattinson, and officially pitting Team Edward against Team Jacob. The second film, New Moon, was released just a year later and broke the box office records as the biggest midnight screening and opening day in history. In the years since their release, the films have become something akin to a cult classic, with scenes like the baseball scene in the first film frequently generating buzz on social media and fans applauding the films' soundtracks.

Unsurprisingly, as the films made their Netflix debut, marking the first time all five films have been available for streaming on a single platform since their very brief run on Hulu, fans clamored to binge them, and social media ignited with chatter. In fact, the Twilight saga even became a trending topic on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what Twilight fans are saying as they sit down for a rewatch of the franchise.