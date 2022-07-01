Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 1)

Netflix is celebrating the July 4th weekend in a big way. With the arrival of a new month beginning on Friday, the streaming library is set to be refreshed with a fresh slate of titles from Netflix's July 2022 content list, with a total of 28 new additions arriving this weekend along. Along with a lengthy slate of 27 licensed titles, including fan-favorite films like Mean Girls and GoodFellas, is a single, but highly-anticipated, Netflix original series: Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The battle to save Hawkins continues on Friday, July 1 when Netflix drops the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. Arriving on the streaming platform in late May following ayears-long wait, Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series has followed the Hawkins kids, now separated across the country, as they battle a new foe: Vecna. However, while the characters have come out victorious in their previous battles against the Upside Down, Volume 2 comes with an ominous warning: "Hawkins will fall." Volume 2 consists of two super-sized episodes, with Episode 8 featuring an 85-minute runtime and Episode 9, the season finale, clocking in at nearly two and a half hours long.

Netflix will be kicking off July with a slew of new licensed titles arriving in the streaming library, among them being the 2007 Will Smith-starring film I Am Legend. Based on Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name, the hit post-apocalyptic action thriller follows Smith's Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist now surviving in a world destroyed by a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants. Desperate to save the world, Robert works on finding a cure for the plague using his own immune blood. I am Legend will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning Friday.

A cult classic is arriving to the Netflix streaming library on Friday when Mean Girls, the mega-popular 2004 Lindsay Lohan-starring film, is made available for streaming. Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, the film follows 16-year-old Cady Heron, who after 12 years of being homeschooled and living in Africa, gets a crash course in the high school social hierarchy when she starts at North Shore High School after she and her parents arrive in the United States. Cady soon finds herself mixed up in the battle of cliques when she "infiltrates" the Plastics. Along with Lohan, Mean Girls also stars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Fey.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/1/22

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

Insidious

LOL

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty Avail. 7/3/22

Blair Witch (2016)

What's leaving this weekend? While Netflix typically strays away from giving any titles the boot on weekends, things are looking a little different this weekend. In order to make room for the list of July incoming titles, Netflix will say goodbye to three others this weekend, with The Social Network, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7, and We Have Always Lived in the Castle all exiting on Friday. They will be followed by dozens of other departures throughout the month. Leaving 7/6/22

Brick Mansions Leaving 7/7/22

Home Again

Midnight Sun Leaving 7/11/22

The Strangers: Prey at Night Leaving 7/14/22

The Brave Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls