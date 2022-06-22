Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2022

By Libby Birk

Summer is officially here and Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained in the A/C. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in July, with a big batch dropping on July 1, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July 2022.

COMING 7/1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

COMING 7/3 - 7/10

Avail. 7/3/22

Blair Witch (2016)

Avail. 7/4/22

Leave No Trace

Avail. 7/6/22

Control Z: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Girl in the Picture -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between -- NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks -- NETFLIX SERIES

Uncle from Another World -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/7/22

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

Avail. 7/8/22

Boo, Bitch -- NETFLIX SERIES

Capitani: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dangerous Liaisons -- NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room -- NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation -- NETFLIX FILM

Jewel -- NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls -- NETFLIX FILM

The Sea Beast -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/10/22

12 Strong

COMING 7/11 - 7/22

Avail. 7/11/22

For Jojo -- NETFLIX FILM

Valley of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/12/22

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY

How to Change Your Mind -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter's Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/13/22

Big Timber: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sintonia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Under the Amalfi Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/14/22

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/15/22

Alba -- NETFLIX SERIES

Country Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES

Farzar -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Goals (Jaadugar) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mom, Don't Do That! -- NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion -- NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires -- NETFLIX SERIES

Uncharted

Avail. 7/16/22

Umma

Avail. 7/18/22

Live is Life -- NETFLIX FILM

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along -- NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Too Old for Fairy Tales -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/19/22

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 7/20/22

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/21/22

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/22/22

Blown Away: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Gray Man -- NETFLIX FILM

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

COMING 7/25 - 7/31

Avail. 7/25/22

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/26/22

August: Osage County

DI4RIES -- NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/27/22

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Most Hated Man on the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa -- NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/28/22

A Cut Above -- NETFLIX FILM

Another Self -- NETFLIX SERIES

Keep Breathing -- NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/29/22

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Entitled -- NETFLIX FILM

Fanático -- NETFLIX SERIES

Purple Hearts -- NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/31/22

The Wretched

COMING SOON:

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

ozark-season-4-netflix-tudum.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis.

All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.

'STRANGER THINGS 4: VOLUME 1'

stranger-things-s4-cast-will-netflix.png
(Photo: Netflix)

Stranger Things has finally returned to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. In a trailer for Volume 1 of the show's fourth season, Max grieves over her late brother Billy's grave, saying "Everything's changed" since his death. In addition to Hawkins, the season will be split between California – where Will and a now-powerless Eleven are adjusting to life as high schoolers – and Russia – where Jim Hopper is being held captive. In the trailer, Dr. Sam Owens warns Eleven, "A war is coming. I'm afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm. Without you, we can't win this war."

Volume 1 of Season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, May 24, with Volume 2 set to premiere on Friday, July 1.

'That's My Time with David Letterman'

thats-my-time-david-letterman.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman. Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin

That's My Time with David Letterman is streaming on Netflix now.

'Hustle'

hustle-cast-members-evaluate-adam-sandler-portrayal-scout-coach.jpg
(Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix)
After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Hustle is available to stream on Netflix now.

