Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Summer is officially here and Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained in the A/C. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in July, with a big batch dropping on July 1, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July 2022.

COMING 7/1 Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES A Call to Spy Big Daddy Blue Jasmine Boogie Nights Catch Me If You Can Deliverance Falls Around Her Final Score GoodFellas I Am Legend Insidious LOL Mean Girls Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous Natural Born Killers Old School Police Academy Semi-Pro Seven Snatch The Dark Knight Rises The Dirty Dozen The Pursuit of Happyness The Talented Mr. Ripley The Terminal Vampires Wyatt Earp Zero Dark Thirty

COMING 7/3 - 7/10 Avail. 7/3/22 Blair Witch (2016) Avail. 7/4/22 Leave No Trace Avail. 7/6/22 Control Z: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Girl in the Picture -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between -- NETFLIX FILM King of Stonks -- NETFLIX SERIES Uncle from Another World -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/7/22 The Flash: Season 8 Karma's World: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY VINLAND SAGA: Season 1 Avail. 7/8/22 Boo, Bitch -- NETFLIX SERIES Capitani: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Dangerous Liaisons -- NETFLIX FILM How To Build a Sex Room -- NETFLIX SERIES Incantation -- NETFLIX FILM Jewel -- NETFLIX FILM The Longest Night -- NETFLIX SERIES Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls -- NETFLIX FILM The Sea Beast -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/10/22 12 Strong

COMING 7/11 - 7/22 Avail. 7/11/22 For Jojo -- NETFLIX FILM Valley of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/12/22 Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY How to Change Your Mind -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY My Daughter's Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/13/22 Big Timber: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Hurts Like Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Sintonia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Under the Amalfi Sun -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/14/22 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight -- NETFLIX FAMILY Resident Evil -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/15/22 Alba -- NETFLIX SERIES Country Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES Farzar -- NETFLIX SERIES Love Goals (Jaadugar) -- NETFLIX FILM Mom, Don't Do That! -- NETFLIX SERIES Persuasion -- NETFLIX FILM Remarriage & Desires -- NETFLIX SERIES Uncharted Avail. 7/16/22 Umma Avail. 7/18/22 Live is Life -- NETFLIX FILM My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along -- NETFLIX FAMILY StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read -- NETFLIX FAMILY Too Old for Fairy Tales -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/19/22 David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 7/20/22 Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Virgin River: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/21/22 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/22/22 Blown Away: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Gray Man -- NETFLIX FILM ONE PIECE: New Episodes

COMING 7/25 - 7/31 Avail. 7/25/22 Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/26/22 August: Osage County DI4RIES -- NETFLIX SERIES Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl Street Food: USA -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/27/22 Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Most Hated Man on the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Pipa -- NETFLIX FILM Rebelde: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/28/22 A Cut Above -- NETFLIX FILM Another Self -- NETFLIX SERIES Keep Breathing -- NETFLIX SERIES Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/29/22 The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time -- NETFLIX ANIME The Entitled -- NETFLIX FILM Fanático -- NETFLIX SERIES Purple Hearts -- NETFLIX FILM Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY Uncoupled -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/31/22 The Wretched COMING SOON: Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Masaba Masaba: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.

'STRANGER THINGS 4: VOLUME 1' (Photo: Netflix) Stranger Things has finally returned to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. In a trailer for Volume 1 of the show's fourth season, Max grieves over her late brother Billy's grave, saying "Everything's changed" since his death. In addition to Hawkins, the season will be split between California – where Will and a now-powerless Eleven are adjusting to life as high schoolers – and Russia – where Jim Hopper is being held captive. In the trailer, Dr. Sam Owens warns Eleven, "A war is coming. I'm afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm. Without you, we can't win this war." Volume 1 of Season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, May 24, with Volume 2 set to premiere on Friday, July 1.

'That's My Time with David Letterman' (Photo: Netflix) David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman. Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin That's My Time with David Letterman is streaming on Netflix now.