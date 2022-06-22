Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2022
Summer is officially here and Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained in the A/C. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in July, with a big batch dropping on July 1, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July 2022.
COMING 7/1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirtyprevnext
COMING 7/3 - 7/10
Avail. 7/3/22
Blair Witch (2016)
Avail. 7/4/22
Leave No Trace
Avail. 7/6/22
Control Z: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Girl in the Picture -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between -- NETFLIX FILM
King of Stonks -- NETFLIX SERIES
Uncle from Another World -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/7/22
The Flash: Season 8
Karma's World: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
Avail. 7/8/22
Boo, Bitch -- NETFLIX SERIES
Capitani: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dangerous Liaisons -- NETFLIX FILM
How To Build a Sex Room -- NETFLIX SERIES
Incantation -- NETFLIX FILM
Jewel -- NETFLIX FILM
The Longest Night -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls -- NETFLIX FILM
The Sea Beast -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/10/22
12 Strongprevnext
COMING 7/11 - 7/22
Avail. 7/11/22
For Jojo -- NETFLIX FILM
Valley of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/12/22
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY
How to Change Your Mind -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Daughter's Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/13/22
Big Timber: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hurts Like Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sintonia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Under the Amalfi Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/14/22
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Resident Evil -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/15/22
Alba -- NETFLIX SERIES
Country Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES
Farzar -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Goals (Jaadugar) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mom, Don't Do That! -- NETFLIX SERIES
Persuasion -- NETFLIX FILM
Remarriage & Desires -- NETFLIX SERIES
Uncharted
Avail. 7/16/22
Umma
Avail. 7/18/22
Live is Life -- NETFLIX FILM
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Too Old for Fairy Tales -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/19/22
David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 7/20/22
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/21/22
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/22/22
Blown Away: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Gray Man -- NETFLIX FILM
ONE PIECE: New Episodesprevnext
COMING 7/25 - 7/31
Avail. 7/25/22
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/26/22
August: Osage County
DI4RIES -- NETFLIX SERIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/27/22
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Most Hated Man on the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pipa -- NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/28/22
A Cut Above -- NETFLIX FILM
Another Self -- NETFLIX SERIES
Keep Breathing -- NETFLIX SERIES
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/29/22
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Entitled -- NETFLIX FILM
Fanático -- NETFLIX SERIES
Purple Hearts -- NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncoupled -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/31/22
The Wretched
COMING SOON:
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Masaba Masaba: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis.
All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
'STRANGER THINGS 4: VOLUME 1'
Stranger Things has finally returned to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. In a trailer for Volume 1 of the show's fourth season, Max grieves over her late brother Billy's grave, saying "Everything's changed" since his death. In addition to Hawkins, the season will be split between California – where Will and a now-powerless Eleven are adjusting to life as high schoolers – and Russia – where Jim Hopper is being held captive. In the trailer, Dr. Sam Owens warns Eleven, "A war is coming. I'm afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm. Without you, we can't win this war."
Volume 1 of Season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, May 24, with Volume 2 set to premiere on Friday, July 1.prevnext
'That's My Time with David Letterman'
David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman. Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin
That's My Time with David Letterman is streaming on Netflix now.prevnext
'Hustle'0comments
After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
Hustle is available to stream on Netflix now.prev