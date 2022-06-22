Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2022

As Netflix prepares to add many new Netflix shows and movies in July 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving Netflix come July, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in July, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 7/1 - 7/25 Leaving 7/1/22 The Social Network Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7 We Have Always Lived in the Castle Leaving 7/6/22 Brick Mansions Leaving 7/7/22 Home Again Midnight Sun Leaving 7/11/22 The Strangers: Prey at Night Leaving 7/14/22 The Brave Leaving 7/15/22 Radium Girls Leaving 7/19/22 Annabelle: Creation Leaving 7/21/22 Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 7/23/22 Django Unchained Leaving 7/25/22 Banana Split prevnext

LEAVING 7/31 21 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7 The Edge of Seventeen Forrest Gump Friday the 13th The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Lean on Me Little Women Love Actually My Girl Poms Texas Chainsaw 3D You've Got Mail prevnext

