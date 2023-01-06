Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 6)

Dozens of new additions have already made their way to the Netflix streaming library in the new year, but as the streaming giant welcomes the first full weekend of January 2023Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

"In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city – until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.", it is tapping the breaks just the slightest. Following the round of new additions throughout the week, Netflix this weekend will be stocking six new titles, four of which are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's incoming titles include the new cooking competition Pressure Cooker as well as the eleventh and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.