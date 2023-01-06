Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 6)
Dozens of new additions have already made their way to the Netflix streaming library in the new year, but as the streaming giant welcomes the first full weekend of January 2023Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
"In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city – until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.", it is tapping the breaks just the slightest. Following the round of new additions throughout the week, Netflix this weekend will be stocking six new titles, four of which are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's incoming titles include the new cooking competition Pressure Cooker as well as the eleventh and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Premiere date: Friday, Jan. 6
Synopsis: "In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city – until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets."
'The Pale Blue Eye'
Premiere date: Friday, Jan. 6
Synopsis: "West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe."
'Pressure Cooker'
Premiere date: Friday, Jan. 6
Synopsis: "Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000."
'The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2'
Premiere date: Friday, Jan. 6
Synopsis: "Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they'll swap partners for three weeks."
What else is being added this weekend?
In addition to the above mentioned Netflix originals, this weekend will also see the arrival of two binge-worthy licensed titles.
Avail. 1/6/23
Love Island USA: Season 2
The Walking Dead: Season 11
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend will only see a single depart leaving the streaming library. On Friday, the film Bulletproof is scheduled to depart. With January having only just begun, Netflix has plenty of other exits scheduled for later in the month.
Leaving 1/8/23
L.A.'s Finest: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 1/12/23
CHIPS
Leaving 1/15/23
Steve Jobs
Leaving 1/17/23
Yummy Mummies: Season 1
Leaving 1/26/23
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
What was added this week?
Avail. 1/4/23
How I Became a Gangster – NETFLIX FILM
The Kings of the World – NETFLIX FILM
The Lying Life of Adults – NETFLIX SERIES
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/5/23
Copenhagen Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Woman of the Dead – NETFLIX SERIES