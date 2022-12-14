Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023

With 2022 coming to an end, Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2023. While plenty of new titles will premiere on January 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January 2023.