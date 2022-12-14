Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023

By Libby Birk

With 2022 coming to an end, Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2023. While plenty of new titles will premiere on January 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January 2023.

COMING 1/1


Kaleidoscope -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The 'Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

COMING 1/4 - 1/12

Avail. 1/4/23

How I Became a Gangster -- NETFLIX FILM

The Kings of the World -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lying Life of Adults -- NETFLIX SERIES

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/5/23

Copenhagen Cowboy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Woman of the Dead -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/6/23

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Pale Blue Eye -- NETFLIX FILM

Pressure Cooker -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Avail. 1/9/23

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Avail. 1/10/23

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/11/23

Noise -- NETFLIX FILM

Sexify: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/12/23

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 1/13 - 1/20

Avail. 1/13/23

Break Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dog Gone -- NETFLIX FILM

Sky Rojo: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Suzan & Freek -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial by Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/17/23

The Devil to Pay

Avail. 1/19/23

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre -- NETFLIX ANIME

Khallat+ -- NETFLIX FILM

The Pez Outlaw

That '90s Show -- NETFLIX SERIES

Women at War -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/20/23

Bake Squad: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bling Empire: New York -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fauda: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mission Majnu -- NETFLIX FILM

The Real World: Season 28

Represent -- NETFLIX SERIES

Şahmaran -- NETFLIX SERIES

Shanty Town -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 1/23 - 1/31

Avail. 1/23/23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/24/23

Little Angel: Volume 2

Avail. 1/25/23

Against the Ropes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Begin Again

Avail. 1/26/23

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 1/27/23

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lockwood & Co. -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Girl -- NETFLIX SERIES

You People -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/30/23

Princess Power -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/31/23

Cunk On Earth -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pamela, a love story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING SOON

JUNG_E -- NETFLIX FILM

Physical: 100 -- NETFLIX SERIES

