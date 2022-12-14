Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023
With 2022 coming to an end, Netflix has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2023. While plenty of new titles will premiere on January 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January 2023.
COMING 1/1
Kaleidoscope -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The 'Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
COMING 1/4 - 1/12
Avail. 1/4/23
How I Became a Gangster -- NETFLIX FILM
The Kings of the World -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lying Life of Adults -- NETFLIX SERIES
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/5/23
Copenhagen Cowboy -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Woman of the Dead -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/6/23
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Pale Blue Eye -- NETFLIX FILM
Pressure Cooker -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Avail. 1/9/23
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Avail. 1/10/23
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 1/11/23
Noise -- NETFLIX FILM
Sexify: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/12/23
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 1/13 - 1/20
Avail. 1/13/23
Break Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dog Gone -- NETFLIX FILM
Sky Rojo: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Suzan & Freek -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial by Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/17/23
The Devil to Pay
Avail. 1/19/23
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre -- NETFLIX ANIME
Khallat+ -- NETFLIX FILM
The Pez Outlaw
That '90s Show -- NETFLIX SERIES
Women at War -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/20/23
Bake Squad: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Bling Empire: New York -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fauda: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mission Majnu -- NETFLIX FILM
The Real World: Season 28
Represent -- NETFLIX SERIES
Şahmaran -- NETFLIX SERIES
Shanty Town -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 1/23 - 1/31
Avail. 1/23/23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/24/23
Little Angel: Volume 2
Avail. 1/25/23
Against the Ropes -- NETFLIX SERIES
Begin Again
Avail. 1/26/23
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 1/27/23
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lockwood & Co. -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Girl -- NETFLIX SERIES
You People -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/30/23
Princess Power -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/31/23
Cunk On Earth -- NETFLIX SERIES
Pamela, a love story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY