Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2023
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in January 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come January, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in January, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 1/6 - 1/29
Leaving 1/6/23
Bulletproof 2
Leaving 1/8/23
L.A.'s Finest: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 1/12/23
CHIPS
Leaving 1/15/23
Steve Jobs
Leaving 1/17/23
Yummy Mummies: Season 1
Leaving 1/26/23
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 1/29/23
She's Funny That Way
LEAVING 1/31
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3
