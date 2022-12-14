New Netflix Original Content Coming in January 2023

After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Netflix is getting ready to mark the new year with a slate of fresh original content. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year's Eve, the streaming giant will be getting ready to start the new year with a splash, with a total of 50 new Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials joining the content catalog as part of Netflix's January 2023 list of incoming titles. The lot of new originals set to arrive next month include everything from the highly-anticipated second season of Ginny & Georgia to the debut of Bling Empire spinoff series Bling Empire: New York. January will also bring with it perhaps the biggest title of the month: That '90s Show, Netflix's That '70s Show reboot that is set to reunite much of the cast. Other exciting additions include Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2, Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, and MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in January 2023.

Coming TBD - Jan. 5 JUNG_E – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. TBD Physical: 100 – NETFLIX SERIES

In this fierce fitness competition, one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of best body.

Avail. TBD Kaleidoscope – NETFLIX SERIES

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars – but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

Avail. 1/1 Lady Voyeur – NETFLIX SERIES

Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda's destiny forever changes.

Avail. 1/1 The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Everyone's favorite ex-yakuza is back! He's clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals – and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.

Avail. 1/1 How I Became a Gangster – NETFLIX FILM

An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw's criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.

Avail. 1/4 The Kings of the World – NETFLIX FILM

Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

Avail. 1/4 The Lying Life of Adults – NETFLIX SERIES

In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from.

Avail. 1/4 MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff's infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades.

Avail. 1/4 Copenhagen Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES

After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

Avail. 1/5 Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury – until secrets from the past threaten everything.

Avail. 1/5 Woman of the Dead – NETFLIX SERIES

When a suspicious car crash tears a woman's life apart, her quest for revenge ensnares her in a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of her small town.

Coming Jan. 6 - Jan. 10 Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city – until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.

Avail. 1/6 The Pale Blue Eye – NETFLIX FILM

West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Avail. 1/6 Pressure Cooker – NETFLIX SERIES

Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

Avail. 1/6 The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they'll swap partners for three weeks.

Avail. 1/6 Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – NETFLIX COMEDY

No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

Avail. 1/10 The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad's ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

Coming Jan. 11 - Jan. 15 Noise – NETFLIX FILM

A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

Avail. 1/11 Sexify: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival and a demanding investor.

Avail. 1/11 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch?

Avail. 1/12 The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – NETFLIX SERIES

Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

Avail. 1/12 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Enemies – old and new – await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer.

Avail. 1/12 Break Point – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players.

Avail. 1/13 Dog Gone – NETFLIX FILM

After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it's too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.

Avail. 1/13 Sky Rojo: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life – and found love – in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won't last long.

Avail. 1/13 Suzan & Freek – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.

Avail. 1/13 Trial by Fire – NETFLIX SERIES

After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

Coming Jan. 19 - Jan. 25 Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – NETFLIX ANIME

From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.

Avail. 1/19 Khallat+ – NETFLIX FILM

An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places.

Avail. 1/19 That '90s Show – NETFLIX SERIES

Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never die, they just change clothes.

Avail. 1/19 Women at War – NETFLIX SERIES

France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

Avail. 1/19 Bake Squad: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone's extra special big day. Each brilliant member of the Bake Squad was personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. With stunning sweet visuals and surprises at every turn, season two takes it up a level – from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano. The bakers pull out all the stops and create desserts you can only dream of!

Avail. 1/20 Bling Empire: New York – NETFLIX SERIES

A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes – and fashions – while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

Avail. 1/20 Fauda: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

The action-packed series returns for a new season.

Avail. 1/20 Mission Majnu – NETFLIX FILM

Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan

Avail. 1/20 Represent – NETFLIX SERIES

A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

Avail. 1/20 Şahmaran – NETFLIX SERIES

When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it's the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth – and an epic love.

Avail. 1/20 Shanty Town – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/20 Narvik – NETFLIX FILM

While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife back home must contend with an occupying German force that has invaded their town.

Avail. 1/23 Against the Ropes – NETFLIX SERIES

After being released from prison for a crime she didn't commit, Ángela decides to win back the love and respect of young daughter Rocío, who's a fan of lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring herself as a mysterious new persona.

