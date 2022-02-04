Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 4)

The weekend is finally here, and there are more than enough titles in the Netflix streaming library to help you kick back and relax. After beginning dozens with hundreds of new additions to its content catalogue, Netflix is set to continue rolling out titles from its February 2022 content list this weekend, though subscribers will only be treated to three new additions, all of which are Netflix originals.

Although this weekend’s roundup of new additions will be light, they will come on the heels of dozens of new additions the streamer made to kick start the month. Feb. 1 alone saw 33 titles joining the streamer’s content catalogue. In addition to Netflix originals like My Best Friend Anne Frank and Season 2 of Raising Dion, those additions also included several licensed titles. Netflix subscribers can now press play on the hit comedy The Hangover as well as the 2007 action-thriller film The Bourne Ultimatum. Netflix also stocked animated films Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Looop Lapeta’

Netflix’s official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run is headed to the streaming library on Friday, Feb. 4. The Indian Hindi-language film Loop Lapeta centers on Savi, who finds herself in a race against time after her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, though she must first break out of a curious cycle of dead ends. Directed by Aakash Bhati, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

‘Sweet Magnolias: Season 2’

Netflix’s hit series Sweet Magnolias returns with a new batch of episodes this weekend! The fan-favorite series follows lifelong best friends Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity. In Season 2, the best friends must work through “new relationships, old wounds and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour.” Based on Sherryl Woods’s novels of the same name, Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix on Friday.

‘Through My Window’

Netflix’s steamy new Spanish language romance film Through My Window, or A través de mi ventana, arrives in the streaming library on Friday. An adaptation of the 2016 Wattpad novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy, the film centers on Raquel. Madly and irrevocably in love her attractive and mysterious neighbor Areas, despite never having spoken a word to him, Raquel sets off on a mission to make Ares fall in love with her. Directed by Marçal Forés, Through My Window stars Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Guillermo Lasheras, Eric Masip, Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Lucía de la Puerta, and Natalia Azahara.

What’s leaving this weekend?

This weekend will only see new titles headed to the streaming library and no exits, which will likely come as a relief to many subscribers following the dozens of exits made throughout January. As subscribers settle in this weekend and prepare for their next binge, they may also want to consider pressing play on the below titles, because while Netflix isn’t saying goodbye to anything this weekend, the streamer still has a list of departures for February 2022.

