Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 3)
February is here, and the first weekend of the month will be marked by new arrivals for Netflix subscribers. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will dip into its February 2023 content list to bring subscribers seven new series and films. This weekend's lineup includes two licensed titles and five Netflix original series and films, with the content catalogue growing with additions like the anticipated Elite adaptation Class and the new original film True Spirit.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month).
'Class'
Class is officially in session on Friday, Jan. 3. An Indian adaptation of the streamer's hit Spanish original Elite, Class is an "engaging, edgy, coming-of-age thriller" that follows three students from a poor neighborhood as thy join New Delhi's upscale Hampton International, join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite. Making class and turning in assignments is the least of their concerns, though, as dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder. Class stars s Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw.
'True Spirit
A tenacious Australian teen will overcome her fears when Netflix's new original film True Spirit debuts Friday. Directed by Sarah Spillane, the movie depicts the true story of Jessica Watson, who, at just 16, set out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, adaunting journey of 23,000 nautical miles that spanned eight months. The movie stars Teagan Croft in the lead role along with Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Todd Lasance, and Stacy Clausen.
'Viking Wolf'
It may be the month of love, but Netflix is baring its teeth and serving up scares this weekend when Viking Wolf arrives on the platform Friday. Billed as Norway's very first werewolf movie, the film Thale, a 17-year-old who just moved to a small town with her parents after her mother took a new job in the local police. Things are anything but peaceful, though, and Thale soon finds herself haunted by strange visions and bizarre desires after witnessing a grotesque murder at a party. Viking Wolf, also titled Vikingulven, stars Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Liv Mjönes, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, Kasper Antonsen, Marius Lien, Øyvind Brandtzæg, Sverre Breivik, Ívar Örn Sverrisson, Silje Øksland Krohne, Mia Fosshaug Laubacher, and Jon Stensby.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 2/3/23
Infiesto – NETFLIX FILM
Stromboli – NETFLIX FILM
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
Avail. 2/4/23
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
What's leaving this weekend?
February may have only just begun, but Netflix is already giving several titles the boot. Following a long list of titles that departed the streaming library in February, two additional titles – Dragonheart: Vengeance on Friday and The Paper Tigers on Saturday – will exit. They will be followed by several more departures throughout the month.
Leaving 2/7/23
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Leaving 2/9/23
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 2/11/23
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Leaving 2/14/23
Monster High: Electrified
What was added this week?
Avail. 1/30/23
Princess Power – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/31/23
Cunk On Earth – NETFLIX SERIES
Pamela, a love story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/1/23
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Gunther's Millions – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy's Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Avail. 2/2/23
Freeridge – NETFLIX SERIES