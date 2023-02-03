Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 3)

February is here, and the first weekend of the month will be marked by new arrivals for Netflix subscribers. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will dip into its February 2023 content list to bring subscribers seven new series and films. This weekend's lineup includes two licensed titles and five Netflix original series and films, with the content catalogue growing with additions like the anticipated Elite adaptation Class and the new original film True Spirit. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Class' Class is officially in session on Friday, Jan. 3. An Indian adaptation of the streamer's hit Spanish original Elite, Class is an "engaging, edgy, coming-of-age thriller" that follows three students from a poor neighborhood as thy join New Delhi's upscale Hampton International, join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite. Making class and turning in assignments is the least of their concerns, though, as dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder. Class stars s Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw. prevnext

'True Spirit A tenacious Australian teen will overcome her fears when Netflix's new original film True Spirit debuts Friday. Directed by Sarah Spillane, the movie depicts the true story of Jessica Watson, who, at just 16, set out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, adaunting journey of 23,000 nautical miles that spanned eight months. The movie stars Teagan Croft in the lead role along with Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Todd Lasance, and Stacy Clausen. prevnext

'Viking Wolf' It may be the month of love, but Netflix is baring its teeth and serving up scares this weekend when Viking Wolf arrives on the platform Friday. Billed as Norway's very first werewolf movie, the film Thale, a 17-year-old who just moved to a small town with her parents after her mother took a new job in the local police. Things are anything but peaceful, though, and Thale soon finds herself haunted by strange visions and bizarre desires after witnessing a grotesque murder at a party. Viking Wolf, also titled Vikingulven, stars Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Liv Mjönes, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, Kasper Antonsen, Marius Lien, Øyvind Brandtzæg, Sverre Breivik, Ívar Örn Sverrisson, Silje Øksland Krohne, Mia Fosshaug Laubacher, and Jon Stensby. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 2/3/23

Infiesto – NETFLIX FILM

Stromboli – NETFLIX FILM

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2 Avail. 2/4/23

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? February may have only just begun, but Netflix is already giving several titles the boot. Following a long list of titles that departed the streaming library in February, two additional titles – Dragonheart: Vengeance on Friday and The Paper Tigers on Saturday – will exit. They will be followed by several more departures throughout the month. Leaving 2/7/23

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3 Leaving 2/9/23

Versailles: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 2/11/23

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line Leaving 2/14/23

Monster High: Electrified prevnext