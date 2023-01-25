Everything New Coming to Netflix in February 2023

As February 2023 draws nearer, Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While plenty of new titles will premiere on February 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2023.

COMING 2/1 The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Gunther's Millions -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Bad Boys Bad Boys II Call Me by Your Name Daddy's Little Girls Eat Pray Love Enough It (2017) Julie & Julia La La Land The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4 The Pursuit of Happyness Spanglish Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Stepmom Survivor: Season 32 Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself Underworld

COMING 2/2 - 2/10 Avail. 2/2/23 Freeridge -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/3/23 Class -- NETFLIX SERIES Infiesto -- NETFLIX FILM Stromboli -- NETFLIX FILM Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2 True Spirit -- NETFLIX FILM Viking Wolf -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/4/23 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Avail. 2/6/23 VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 Avail. 2/8/23 Bill Russell: Legend -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Exchange -- NETFLIX SERIES MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 Avail. 2/9/23 Dear David -- NETFLIX FILM My Dad the Bounty Hunter -- NETFLIX FAMILY You: Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/10/23 10 Days of a Good Man -- NETFLIX FILM Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Love to Hate You -- NETFLIX SERIES Your Place or Mine -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 2/13 - 2/20 Avail. 2/13/23 Squared Love All Over Again -- NETFLIX FILM VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes) Avail. 2/14/23 All the Places -- NETFLIX FILM A Sunday Affair -- NETFLIX FILM In Love All Over Again -- NETFLIX SERIES Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry -- NETFLIX COMEDY Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2 Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES Re/Member -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/15/23 #NoFilter -- NETFLIX SERIES African Queens: Njinga -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Eva Lasting -- NETFLIX SERIES Full Swing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Law According to Lidia Poët -- NETFLIX SERIES Red Rose -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/16/23 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Ouija The Upshaws: Part 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/17/23 A Girl and an Astronaut -- NETFLIX SERIES Community Squad -- NETFLIX SERIES Ganglands: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Unlocked -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/19/23 Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 2/20/23 Operation Finale VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

COMING 2/21 - 2/28 Avail. 2/21/23 Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 2/22/23 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Strays -- NETFLIX FILM Triptych -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/23/23 Call Me Chihiro -- NETFLIX FILM Outer Banks: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/24/23 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Oddballs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Married at First Sight: Season 12 Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Real World: Season 12 We Have a Ghost -- NETFLIX FILM Who Were We Running From? -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 2/27/23 VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes) Avail. 2/28/23 A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou -- NETFLIX COMEDY American Pickers: Season 15 Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Too Hot to Handle: Germany -- NETFLIX SERIES

