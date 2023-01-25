Everything New Coming to Netflix in February 2023
As February 2023 draws nearer, Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While plenty of new titles will premiere on February 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2023.
COMING 2/1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Gunther's Millions -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy's Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworldprevnext
COMING 2/2 - 2/10
Avail. 2/2/23
Freeridge -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/3/23
Class -- NETFLIX SERIES
Infiesto -- NETFLIX FILM
Stromboli -- NETFLIX FILM
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit -- NETFLIX FILM
Viking Wolf -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/4/23
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Avail. 2/6/23
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Avail. 2/8/23
Bill Russell: Legend -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Exchange -- NETFLIX SERIES
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Avail. 2/9/23
Dear David -- NETFLIX FILM
My Dad the Bounty Hunter -- NETFLIX FAMILY
You: Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/10/23
10 Days of a Good Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love to Hate You -- NETFLIX SERIES
Your Place or Mine -- NETFLIX FILMprevnext
COMING 2/13 - 2/20
Avail. 2/13/23
Squared Love All Over Again -- NETFLIX FILM
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Avail. 2/14/23
All the Places -- NETFLIX FILM
A Sunday Affair -- NETFLIX FILM
In Love All Over Again -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES
Re/Member -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/15/23
#NoFilter -- NETFLIX SERIES
African Queens: Njinga -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Eva Lasting -- NETFLIX SERIES
Full Swing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Law According to Lidia Poët -- NETFLIX SERIES
Red Rose -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/16/23
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/17/23
A Girl and an Astronaut -- NETFLIX SERIES
Community Squad -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/19/23
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 2/20/23
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)prevnext
COMING 2/21 - 2/28
Avail. 2/21/23
Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 2/22/23
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Strays -- NETFLIX FILM
Triptych -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/23/23
Call Me Chihiro -- NETFLIX FILM
Outer Banks: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/24/23
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oddballs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost -- NETFLIX FILM
Who Were We Running From? -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/27/23
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Avail. 2/28/23
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou -- NETFLIX COMEDY
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Too Hot to Handle: Germany -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the February 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
That '90s Show: Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never die, they just change clothes. That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 19.prevnext
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four-part edge-of-your-seat financial thriller that reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff's infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
The Pale Blue Eye - NETFLIX FILM
West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, is available to stream on Netflix now.prev