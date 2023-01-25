Everything New Coming to Netflix in February 2023

By Libby Birk

As February 2023 draws nearer, Netflix is releasing its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month. While plenty of new titles will premiere on February 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2023.

COMING 2/1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gunther's Millions -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy's Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

COMING 2/2 - 2/10

Avail. 2/2/23

Freeridge -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/3/23

Class -- NETFLIX SERIES

Infiesto -- NETFLIX FILM

Stromboli -- NETFLIX FILM

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit -- NETFLIX FILM

Viking Wolf -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/4/23

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Avail. 2/6/23

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Avail. 2/8/23

Bill Russell: Legend -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Exchange -- NETFLIX SERIES

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Avail. 2/9/23

Dear David -- NETFLIX FILM

My Dad the Bounty Hunter -- NETFLIX FAMILY

You: Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/10/23

10 Days of a Good Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love to Hate You -- NETFLIX SERIES

Your Place or Mine -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 2/13 - 2/20

Avail. 2/13/23

Squared Love All Over Again -- NETFLIX FILM

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Avail. 2/14/23

All the Places -- NETFLIX FILM

A Sunday Affair -- NETFLIX FILM

In Love All Over Again -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES

Re/Member -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/15/23

#NoFilter -- NETFLIX SERIES

African Queens: Njinga -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Eva Lasting -- NETFLIX SERIES

Full Swing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Law According to Lidia Poët -- NETFLIX SERIES

Red Rose -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/16/23

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/17/23

A Girl and an Astronaut -- NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unlocked -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/19/23

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 2/20/23

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

COMING 2/21 - 2/28

Avail. 2/21/23

Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Avail. 2/22/23

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Strays -- NETFLIX FILM

Triptych -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/23/23

Call Me Chihiro -- NETFLIX FILM

Outer Banks: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/24/23

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oddballs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost -- NETFLIX FILM

Who Were We Running From? -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/27/23

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Avail. 2/28/23

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou -- NETFLIX COMEDY

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the February 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

that-90s-show-kitty-red-netflix.jpg
(Photo: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX)

That '90s Show: Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never die, they just change clothes. That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix starting Jan. 19.

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

madoff-monster-of-wall-street-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four-part edge-of-your-seat financial thriller that reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff's infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is available to stream on Netflix now.

The Pale Blue Eye - NETFLIX FILM

pale-blue-eye-christian-bale-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, is available to stream on Netflix now.

