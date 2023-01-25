Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2023

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in February 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come February, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in February, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 2/3 - 2/14 Leaving 2/3/23 Dragonheart: Vengeance Leaving 2/4/23 The Paper Tigers Leaving 2/7/23 H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3 Leaving 2/9/23 Versailles: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 2/11/23 ONE PIECE: Alabasta ONE PIECE: East Blue ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line Leaving 2/14/23 Monster High: Electrified

LEAVING 2/15 - 2/28 Leaving 2/15/23 The Forest Mr. Right Term Life Leaving 2/17/23 No Escape Room Leaving 2/21/23 Bert Kreischer: The Machine Leaving 2/24/23 Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 2/25/23 Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion Leaving 2/28/23 Air Force One Cake Coach Carter Margin Call Scream 4 Shutter Island Sorry to Bother You Walking Tall

