New Netflix Original Content Coming in February 2023

Netflix may still be rolling out titles from its January 2023 content list, a roundup that has already included everything from Ginny & Georgia Season 2 to That '90s Show, but the streamer is already setting the pace for next month. On Wednesday, Netflix revealed its complete list of titles coming and going from the streaming library in February 2023, and next month, subscribers will be treated to 50 new Netflix original series, films, and specials. Set to begin arriving on the first of the month, next month's roundup includes a little bit of everything, with titles set to be added to Netflix's reality, true crime, and drama libraries and more! On the first of the month, subscribers will be able to get some baking inspiration when The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals returns for its sixth season, marking the first of several reality TV additions that also include the likes of Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 and the new original dating competition Perfect Match, which arrives on Valentine's Day. True crime lovers will be able to binge through Netflix's latest documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Meanwhile, the drama library is being packed with the return of two fan-favorite titles – Outer Banks Season 3 and You Season 4. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in February 2023.

Coming Feb. 1 - Feb. 3 The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Teams of the UK's best professional pastry chefs aim to impress with their finest confections in this sibling series to "The Great British Baking Show."

Avail. 2/1 Gunther's Millions – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A dog with a trust fund isn't the strangest part of this story. Gunther's eccentric handler also lived a luxe life – with a cult-like entourage.

Avail. 2/1 Freeridge – NETFLIX SERIES

Four teen friends work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune – and more – into their lives.

Avail. 2/2 Class – NETFLIX SERIES

Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

Avail. 2/3 Infiesto – NETFLIX FILM

As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern.

Avail. 2/3 Stromboli – NETFLIX FILM

Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.

Avail. 2/3 True Spirit – NETFLIX FILM

When Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, she must overcome her greatest fear as she navigates the world's most challenging stretches of ocean. Based on a true story.

Avail. 2/3 Viking Wolf – NETFLIX FILM

After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.

Coming Feb. 8 - Feb. 10 Bill Russell: Legend – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring an interview with Bill Russell prior to his passing in 2022, Bill Russell: Legend is the definitive telling of the remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon.

Avail. 2/8 The Exchange – NETFLIX SERIES

Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait – and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

Avail. 2/8 Dear David – NETFLIX FILM

A straight-A high schooler's life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

Avail. 2/9 My Dad the Bounty Hunter – NETFLIX FAMILY

An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

Avail. 2/9 You: Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Avail. 2/9 10 Days of a Good Man – NETFLIX FILM

A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.

Avail. 2/10 Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Check in with this season's former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.

Avail. 2/10 Love to Hate You – NETFLIX SERIES

For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing – until they're forced to date each other.

Avail. 2/10 Your Place or Mine – NETFLIX FILM

When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love.

Coming Feb. 13 - Feb. 15 Squared Love All Over Again – NETFLIX FILM

A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together.

Avail. 2/13 All the Places – NETFLIX FILM

Two siblings who haven't seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

Avail. 2/14 A Sunday Affair – NETFLIX FILM

Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

Avail. 2/14 In Love All Over Again – NETFLIX SERIES

Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

Avail. 2/14 Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry – NETFLIX COMEDY

Jim Jefferies is back for his fifth Netflix comedy special, High n' Dry and no topic is off limits. The comedian muses on stoned koalas, his dad's vasectomy confusion, choosing between his hair and his sex drive and more.

Avail. 2/14 Perfect Match – NETFLIX SERIES

Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Avail. 2/14 Re/Member – NETFLIX FILM

Six high schoolers stuck in a murderous time loop must find the scattered remains of an unknown victim to break the curse and finally see another day.

Avail. 2/14 #NoFilter – NETFLIX SERIES

Bored with her studies, Marcely drops out of college to chase a new goal in life: becoming an influencer. But life online is harder than it looks...

Avail. 2/15 African Queens: Njinga – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. The first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. The nation's first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

Avail. 2/15 Eva Lasting – NETFLIX SERIES

A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules... and a few hearts.

Avail. 2/15 Full Swing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition.

Avail. 2/15 The Law According to Lidia Poët – NETFLIX SERIES

Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court's decision. Inspired by the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy's first female lawyer.

Avail. 2/15 Red Rose – NETFLIX SERIES

A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

Coming Feb. 16 - Feb. 19 The Upshaws: Part 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Still striving for success and surviving every mess, the Upshaws face a series of obstacles that put their resilience – and relationships – to the test.

Avail. 2/16 A Girl and an Astronaut – NETFLIX SERIES

An astronaut's return after a 30-year disappearance rekindles a lost love and sparks interest from a corporation determined to learn why he hasn't aged.

Avail. 2/17 Community Squad – NETFLIX SERIES

A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force faces unexpected danger after stumbling on a drug trafficking operation.

Avail. 2/17 Ganglands: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Mehdi, Liana and Tony find their plans to leave Belgium thwarted by the arrival of a new enemy – one that forces them to ally with former foes.

Avail. 2/17 Unlocked – NETFLIX FILM

A woman's life is turned upside-down when a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost cell phone and uses it to track her every move.

Avail. 2/17 Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir – NETFLIX COMEDY

It's the end of the world and he knows it. Whindersson Nunes reflects on current affairs, social media, religion and more in this stand-up special.

