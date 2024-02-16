Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Feb. 16)

Netflix's February 2024 content roundup has already brought subscribers everything from Orion and the Dark to Lover, Stalker, Killer, Love Is Blind Season 6, and more, but the streamer has even more in store. This weekend, the streamer's content catalog will grow by four new additions, including the new original documentary Einstein and the Bomb and the series Comedy Chaos. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Abyss' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine."

'Comedy Chaos' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club."

'Einstein and the Bomb' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "It's 1933 and Albert Einstein the most famous scientist in the world is on the run. In fear of his life, he has no choice but to abandon his German homeland, as Hitler seizes power and begins the systematic persecution of the Jewish population. Einstein must find somewhere to hide from the very real threat of Nazi assassins. But where does a global celebrity disappear from view? The answer leads to a wooden hut in a field in Norfolk and the little known story of Einstein's English hideaway. A time and place that will be a turning point in his life, between Europe and the US, between pacifism and aggression and a moment that will ultimately define his relationship with the most powerful of all inventions – the atom bomb. Using Einstein's words only – his speeches, letters and interviews – to script his dialogue, this innovative docu-drama from BBC Studios (The Anthrax Attacks, the Emmy winning The Surgeon's Cut) fuses dramatic sequences with archive footage of Einstein's life as it unfolds across both world wars, the rise and fall of fascism, the advent of the atomic age. The result is a uniquely insightful and moving portrait of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century and beyond."

'Warrior: Seasons 1-3' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "A martial arts expert arrives from China in 19th-century San Francisco, where he joins a powerful crime family and confronts rival Chinatown gangs."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library is only growing this weekend. Although three movies got the boot during the week, no titles are scheduled to exit this weekend, making it the perfect time for subscribers to fit in a final watch of some of the titles set to exit later this month. Leaving 2/19/24

Operation Finale Leaving 2/23/24

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12 Leaving 2/26/24

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie Leaving 2/27/24

American Pickers: Season 15