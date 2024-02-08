Katt Williams Set for Livestreamed Netflix Standup Special

Katt Williams has been a trending topic since the start of 2024, and it's only the second month in. The comedian's interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast earned streams in the millions, and clips continue to circulate across social media platforms. Throughout the nearly three-hour interview, Williams dissed fellow comedians like Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, and Cedric The Entertainer. He accused the latter two of stealing his jokes and repurposing them for their own comedy shows. He also spoke about the state of comedy overall, noting his disproval of most of who are popular, and claimed the reason he's not in major movies nowadays is due to his refusal to be a sellout. On the heels of the interview, he announced a tour, alongside Kevin's ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Many are aware of Kevin and Torrei's acrimonious divorce and Kevin using his past life with Torrei for much of the comedy that made him pop off. It was widely considered the ultimate payback move on Torrei's end to accept Williams' offer. Now, Netflix has announced Williams will be featured in a new live-stream comedy special set to air on May 4.

KATT WILLIAMS LIVE! Katt Williams will stream LIVE on Netflix with his newest comedy special on May 4 for #NetflixIsAJokeFest pic.twitter.com/Hj9IoB8Dvl — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) February 7, 2024

Taking place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, the upcoming, still-unnamed special will be Netflix's second venture into livestreamed stand-up specials. The first was Chris Rock's Selective Outrage, which was met with mixed reception in 2023. The project marks Williams's third special for Netflix overall. His first was 2018's Great America in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida — and was followed by 2022's World War III. The new special will stream live at 10 PM EST.

Netflix has not had the best of luck in live streams. Love Is Blind fans will never forget the failed attempt for Season 4, causing a two-hour delay that ultimately ended up being taped, and then available to stream later due to ongoing technical issues. Social media users were in an uproar over it. Hopefully, Williams has better luck.