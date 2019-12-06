This weekend, Netflix is giving subscribers an early Christmas present with the debut of 12 new titles to the streaming library. Marking the first full weekend of December, and officially kicking the holiday programming into full swing, three new holiday-themed titles will be added to the library alongside several other additions. Among those other titles is a sketch comedy special and a brand new true crime docuseries.

The new titles will join several additions made earlier in the week as the streamer started the month with a major push of fresh content, meaning that subscribers have more than enough to keep them occupied in the cold winter weather.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’

The Astronomy Club, the first all-black Upright Citizens Brigade troupe, is bringing their smart and absurd brand of humor to Netflix with the Friday, Dec. 6 debut of Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show.

From Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, the six-episode sketch series sees a variety of sketches that explore topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience. The series is executive produced by Barris alongside showrunner Daniel Powell and Khalabo Ink Society’s Anni Weisband.

First forming in 2014 and building a following through live performance, the group includes Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar.

‘The Chosen One: Season 2’

A journalist will set out to document the Chosen One’s story when Season 2 of Netflix original series The Chosen One debuts on the streaming giant on Friday, Dec. 6.

Directed by Michel Tikhomiroff, the series follows three young doctors who journey to Pantanal in an effort to vaccinate residents against the newest mutation of the Zika virus. Their efforts, however, are refused, and they soon find themselves trapped within the isolated community devoted to an enigmatic leader who forces them to confront the power of faith over science.

Season 2 will see the world pouring into the once-closed Aguazul as the doctors circle back to the village. Meanwhile, a journalist promises to tell the Chosen One’s story.

‘The Confession Killer’

Netflix is examining the case of a man once believed to be America’s most prolific serial killer in its new true crime documentary The Confession Killer.

Set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, the five-part docuseries centers on Henry Lee Lucas, who, in the early ’80s, confessed to hundreds of murders, giving authorities brutal details of each attack despite there being no direct evidence linking him to any of the crimes. Once thought to be the most prolific serial killers in the nation’s history, journalists and attorneys shed doubt on his confession and DNA testing contradicted his claims.

‘Fuller House: Season 5’

Netflix is about to get a lot fuller with the fifth and final season premiere of Fuller House on Friday.

A sequel to ABC’s Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, the final season will find Jimmy and Steph diving headfirst into the world of parenting as they bring their newborn home, where they are welcomed with a houseful of helpful hands.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibler, Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller, Elias Harger as Max Tanner, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Tommy Fuller Jr., Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibler.

‘Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas’

The next adventure of fun-loving wild pony Spirit, Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas, is hitting Netflix on Friday.

A spinoff of Spirit Riding Free, the animated Netflix original that is based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, the holiday-themed special finds Lucky and her friends embarking on a Christmas Eve adventure into the city to find the perfect gift, though their return to Miradero is ruined when an avalanche derails their plans.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the titles mentioned above, the streaming giant will be stocking an additional seven new titles on the shelves of its streaming library this weekend.

Avail. 12/6/19:

Glow Up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marriage Story – NETFLIX FILM

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Three Days of Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Triad Princess – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/8/19:

From Paris with Love

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

All of the new additions join 14 others made earlier in the week, meaning that as the work week comes to an end and the weekend starts, subscribers will have 26 new titles to choose from by weekend’s end.

Avail. 12/2/19:

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/3/19:

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo – NETFLIX FILM

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War on Everyone

Avail. 12/4/19:

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance – NETFLIX FILM

Los Briceño – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 12/5/19:

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby – NETFLIX FILM

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

V Wars – NETFLIX ORIGINAL