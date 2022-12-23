Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 23)

Netflix is in the giving spirit this Christmas weekend. As Santa busies himself and his reindeer with gift deliveries, the streaming giant is set to busy itself with a round of new deliveries to the content catalogue, with a total of eight new additions rolling out this weekend. This weekend's roundup includes seven Netflix original series and films, like the Netflix debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, among many others. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Det. Benoit Blanc is on the case once again when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson's follow-up to 2019's Knives Out, makes its Netflix debut on Friday, Dec. 23. Arriving on the platform following a limited theatrical release last month, the film sees Daniel Craig returning as the famed detective Benoit, who is tasked with solving a new mystery at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Along with Craig, the star-studded cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

'Piñata Masters!' (Photo: Netflix) Only one team will rise to become the "Piñata Heroes" when Netflix's latest reality competition series premieres on Friday. Piñata Masters! finds a group of seven teams competing create the most beautiful and fun piñatas, with each episode tackling a different theme, in an effort to win a cash prize and be crowned the winners. Being the last team standing won't be easy, though, as the teams will have to impress a very demanding jury – a panel of kids.

'Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical' Matilda is getting the musical treatment when Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical premiers on Netflix Friday. Based on the 1988 children's novel by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical follows the story of Matilda, an extraordinary special young girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination who escapes her horrible home life through the magic of reading and the encouragement of her inspiring teacher Miss Honey. Sent to school at Crunchem Hall, Matilda's love for learning is dampened when she learns the school is like a prison for children led by the evil Miss Trunchbull, but Matilda is determined, and she dares to take a stand for what's right.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 12/25/22

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Time Hustler – NETFLIX SERIES

The Witcher: Blood Origin – NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Landing – NETFLIX COMEDY

What's leaving this weekend? December is nearing a close, and Netflix still has a few titles to cross off of its list of upcoming departures. While no current titles streaming in the library will bow out this weekend, there are more than a dozen exits planned for the remainder of the month. Leaving 12/27/22

Instant Hotel: Season 1 Leaving 12/28/22

Shrek the Musical Leaving 12/31/22

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie