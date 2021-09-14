Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 13)

The last full week of summer is here, and with fall just around the corner, Netflix is stocking its library with plenty of binge-worthy titles to keep subscribers occupied during the incoming chilly weather. This week, the streaming giant is stocking a total of 22 titles, including 17 original series, films, and documentaries.

The new additions will begin arriving on Monday, when new episodes of Netflix’s newest docuseries, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, drop and will continue through Friday. More additions coming this week include a new season of one of Netflix’s beloved baking competitions and even the premiere of Too Hot to Handle Latino. Subscribers will also be treated to titles including You vs. Wild: Out Cold, an interactive special coming to the Netflix Family lineup. Netflix will also be stocking some licensed titles with the Jaws film library. You can see the full September 2021 content lineup by clicking here.

For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out.

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 9/14/21:

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21:

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21:

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

What else is beign added this week?

Avail. 9/14/21:

A StoryBots Space Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 9/15/21:

Nightbooks – NETFLIX FILM

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/16/21:

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/17/21:

Ankahi Kahaniya – NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt – NETFLIX SERIES

Sex Education: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game – NETFLIX SERIES

The Stronghold – NETFLIX FILM

‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

Netflix stocked new episodes of its latest docuseries Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space on Monday. The docuseries officially launched on the platform on Sept. 6 and covers the Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. The first two episodes will be available for streaming at this time. New episodes of the series release weekly, with Episodes 3 and 4, along with the first two episodes, now available for streaming.

‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2’

Netflix is helping subscribers plan their next getaway by taking them back inside some of the most jaw-dropping vacation rentals in the world in Season 2 of its series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Hosted by Million Dollar Listing’s Luis D. Ortiz and content creators Megan Batoon and Jo Franco, the series takes viewers inside incredible vacation rental properties around the world from “affordable treehouses to exclusive private islands, from unforgettable igloos to gourmet getaways.” Season 2 of the series drops in the streaming library on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

‘Nailed It!: Season 6’

Netflix is heading back into the kitchen for even more hilarious baking fails with Season 6 of its hit baking competition series Nailed It!. The humorous series sees very amateur bakers competing to re-create elaborate deserts to epic failure in an effort to win the $10,000 grand prize and the coveted Golden Baker’s Hat. Slated to be available for streaming on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the new season will see pastry chef Jacques Torres returning to judge alongside Nicole Byer returning as host.

‘Too Hot To Handle Latino’

https://youtu.be/aA6vVJNS69g

The temperatures may be preparing to drop, but Netflix is turning up the heat with a new installment to its Too Hot To Handle franchise. On Wednesday, the streaming is dropping the premiere episode of Too Hot To Handle Latino, which will find a group of singles from across Latin America headed to a tropical paradise for what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, though if they want to snag that prize money, they will must forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops. New episodes of the series drop weekly.

‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’

A retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing to find his son in Netflix’s new thriller The Father Who Moves Mountains. Marking Daniel Sandu’s second feature and produced by Cristian Mungiu, the film is set amid a snowy backdrop and follows an ex-intelligence officer and his son as they embark on a hike in the mountains. During the outing, however, his son goes missing, and the retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing in his search to find him. The Father Who Moves Mountains premiers on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 17.