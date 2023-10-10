Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Oct. 9)

A roster of new arrivals is dropping on Netflix this week. With October now in full swing, the streamer is checking even more titles off of its October 2023 content list, with this week bringing 16 new additions to the content catalogue, including 11 new Netflix original series, films, and documentaries.

This week's additions began arriving on Monday, when Netflix not only added After and Blippi's Big Dino Adventure, but also the new Netflix original series Stranded with my Mother-in-Law, a new reality competition that sees couples competing with the assistance of their mothers-in-law for a chance to win a life-changing prize. This week will also see the return of Last One Standing and the new documentary Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul. Meanwhile, with it being spooky month, Netflix is set to serve up plenty of frights when The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan's final title for the streamer, drops. Along with Netflix originals, this week's additions include plenty of licensed titles to get excited for, including the hit indie horror film It Follows, 2014's Deliver Us From Evil, and a trio of Spy Kids films.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!