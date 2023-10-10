Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Oct. 9)
Netflix is dropping everything from 'Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul' to Mike Flanagan's 'The Fall of the House of Usher' this week.
A roster of new arrivals is dropping on Netflix this week. With October now in full swing, the streamer is checking even more titles off of its October 2023 content list, with this week bringing 16 new additions to the content catalogue, including 11 new Netflix original series, films, and documentaries.
This week's additions began arriving on Monday, when Netflix not only added After and Blippi's Big Dino Adventure, but also the new Netflix original series Stranded with my Mother-in-Law, a new reality competition that sees couples competing with the assistance of their mothers-in-law for a chance to win a life-changing prize. This week will also see the return of Last One Standing and the new documentary Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul. Meanwhile, with it being spooky month, Netflix is set to serve up plenty of frights when The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan's final title for the streamer, drops. Along with Netflix originals, this week's additions include plenty of licensed titles to get excited for, including the hit indie horror film It Follows, 2014's Deliver Us From Evil, and a trio of Spy Kids films.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Stranded with my Mother-in-Law'
Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 9
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges... with the assistance of their mothers-in-law."
'Last One Standing: Season 2'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?"
'Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they're a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything."
'The Fall of the House of Usher'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."
'LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable. A Spinjitzu Ninja Master must train a new generation of heroes to help find Elemental Dragons who can save the planet before the forces of evil use the same dragon energy to destroy this new world."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 10/9/23
After
Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
Avail. 10/10/23
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/11/23
It Follows
Once Upon a Star (TH) – NETFLIX FILM
Pact of Silence (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/12/23
Deliver Us from Evil
GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 10/13/23
The Conference (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Ijogbon (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
What's leaving this week?
Netflix's streaming library is only growing this weekend. While the streamer typically schedules a few exits every week, no titles will be departing this week. However, with October having only just begun, there are still several departures scheduled for later in the month.
Leaving 10/14/23
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 10/31/23
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2